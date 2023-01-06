Public Policy Trends Topics in Technology in 2023





2022 has been marred by war and the post-pandemic impact continues. In 2023, public policy will take on new dimensions due to challenging geopolitical, economic and technological conditions. Understanding our environment, taking action to address challenges, and improving strategies for economic and business growth, digital inclusion, or green sustainability will be critical.

Subscribe to Telefonicas’ weekly public policy newsletter

Discover the top 10 trending topics for 2023 on public policy issues related to technology and communications.

Provides wide-area and high-bandwidth connectivity

Digital infrastructure is the lever of global competitiveness. High-capacity, resilient, and wide-reaching networks are essential to enable the digital transformation of society and the economy and improve the quality of life for citizens. The European Commission presents his European Digital Decade 2030 goals, bringing fiber to everyone his gigabit connectivity and her 5G everywhere. Accelerating the rollout of 5G in Europe is essential, but the right conditions must be met for investment.

Accelerating high-bandwidth deployment requires simplification of civil engineering procedures, access to spectrum on reasonable terms, investment promotion regulations, legal certainty, and access to rural and underserved areas. support is key.

In Latin America, digital inclusion is a dream that can come true. To connect and engage the unconnected, Telefnicas Rural Manifesto proposes engaging public and private efforts under a collaborative approach. And it focuses on new models that revolve around his three main axes: innovation, cooperation and sustainability of investment models. And, as the fable of the goose that lays the golden eggs makes clear, given the spectrum on the right terms, it ultimately improves consumer and corporate welfare.

Consolidation, discussion of market structure, new market dynamics

A strong and resilient telecommunications industry is the foundation for driving digital and green transformation and harnessing the benefits it brings for all. In contrast to other regions, the sector is highly fragmented in Europe. Its market structure also undermines investment and innovation capacity, jeopardizing its ability to achieve its digital leadership vision on time.

New mergers will take place in the telecommunications and technology sectors, and competition policy practices will need to be updated in line with new market dynamics.

These new market dynamics in the technology market have been recognized in Europe with the approval of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will come into force in May 2023. Andreas Schwab, MEP of the European Parliament, said opening up digital markets and providing a level playing field could put an end to the ever-increasing dominance of big tech companies.

Fair share for network sustainability and broadband cost recovery

Last year generated a global debate on broadband fair cost recovery and the sustainability of network investments. The telecommunications sector shares a commitment with governments to maximize connectivity potential. But in order to do so, the industry is pushing for policies that create a sustainable environment for network investments rather than imposing upgrade costs on every end user. Policies that promote a more balanced digital ecosystem and enable the development of two-sided markets.

In fact, the Internet has changed dramatically over the past decade, increasing the asymmetry of bargaining power among large content providers and preventing carriers from negotiating on a level playing field.

Accelerating the Twin Transition: Digital and Green Sustainability

Digital technology is changing people’s lives and the competitiveness of businesses. The EU’s Digital Strategy sets out the goals of his Decade of Digital, making this digital transformation work for people and businesses, while helping to reach the goal of making Europe climate neutral by 2050. We aim to The European Commission’s latest Digital Economic and Social Indicators (DESI) region’s digital indicators are showing gradual improvement.

The telecommunications sector is an indispensable ally in overcoming global challenges and driving the digital transition in all regions. Digitization is key to driving the green transition in many areas.

Shrinking the Digital Gap and Exploring Comprehensive Transformation

The world is living in a society of digital transformation where the digital divide is widening. What is digital inclusion in this context? Sharing knowledge of all kinds, supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses, increasing productivity, promoting access to basic services, enhancing freedom and social justice. are some of the benefits digitalization brings to society.

Technology companies and government agencies must work to achieve digital inclusion. Efforts on education, digital literacy and re-education of young and old are also essential if no one is to be left behind.

Strategic autonomy and industrial policy

Economic interdependence is challenged by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. This has led to the emergence of new policy approaches to strengthen the economy’s strategic autonomy and productive capacity. Beyond energy, the focus needs to expand into the digital world. In the digital world, deploying high-speed connectivity (5G/fiber) and leading future technologies (AI, quantum, etc.) or industries (chips, green tech, etc.) are becoming the center of intense competition. geopolitical competition. The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides subsidies for production and purchases. America is beginning to be perceived as undermining the multilateral trading system.

In this regard, Europe is determined to strengthen its digital sovereignty and set standards, rather than follow those of other countries with a clear focus on data, technology and infrastructure. To do this, policymakers and businesses must focus on revitalizing the European Union’s broad international competitiveness and promoting economic growth and living standards. Designing a forward-looking industrial policy built on promoting investment and innovation is a key success factor for increasing Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

The telecom sector is a strategic ally in achieving digital and green transition strategies in any region. To this end, the sector seeks regulatory and policy frameworks adapted to the evolving digital ecosystem and competitive dynamics in the market.

Promote network, technology and business model innovation to strengthen competitiveness

Technology cycles are getting shorter. With 5G and 5G standalone connectivity fully rolled out, we are already talking about the arrival of 6G. Also, in order to take full advantage of today’s technology, the industry encourages network innovations such as edge computing, open interfaces (such as open RAN), and exposing network functions to third parties through APIification. I am proposing.

Promoting innovation to enhance the competitiveness of the region is one of the main priorities of industrial policy, making operators one of the key partners of business and government.

Finally, as artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies become more sophisticated, there are concerns about their potential impact on employment, privacy, and other areas. Governments are considering ways to regulate its development and use to ensure that it is used responsibly and ethically, with the added aim of not stifling innovation. GPT is one of the most important and impactful technologies to hit the market in 2022.

Build trust, protect digital rights and privacy, and enable international data flows

As the amount of personal data collected and stored by businesses increases, there are growing concerns about the privacy and digital rights of this data. Data protection regulatory frameworks are proliferating. We need a horizontal, flexible and technology-neutral regulatory framework that is a level playing field for privacy and data protection.

And convergence is the solution for moving towards a framework that ensures effective protection of people’s privacy in the digital world. Europe has begun the process of adopting an adequacy decision on the EU-US Data Privacy Framework for data transfers in December 2022, but a third attempt could face mode legal challenges. I have. There are also discussions on strategic autonomy and data localization, particularly European cybersecurity certification schemes and US precedents. Legal certainty regarding cross-border data flows is paramount.

Finally, in relation to misinformation, harmful and illegal content, the Digital Services Act (DSA) adopted in Europe with a new transparency and accountability framework will come into force on 1 November 2022 and Applies to

Cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world

With the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches increasing, cybersecurity is a public policy priority. Many factors are impacting the cybersecurity landscape, including pandemics, rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain challenges, and the emergence of new connected technologies. Organizations need new, more collaborative approaches to defend against evolving cyber risks. Old concepts like Zero Trust need to be revisited, based on the idea that you can’t trust devices or users to embrace the new.

Government efforts to improve cybersecurity measures to protect against these threats and to seek engagement between the public and private sectors will be key. As an example, the European Union recently announced a political commitment to strengthen the security of its ICT supply chains and proposed a new plan to expand and strengthen cyber defense capabilities across the EU.A risk-based approach and incidents International and multi-stakeholder cooperation, with a particular focus on a coordinated response to

Strengthening cooperation in a fragmented world

The pace of innovation has outpaced the pace of politics and institutions, and the world is becoming increasingly fragmented. In this context, multi-stakeholder approaches with public-private and international cooperation are gaining importance. Activities in organizations such as the OECD working on the digital economy, the B20, the voice of business to G20 leaders, the Techaccord on cybersecurity, the Internet Governance Forum, the European Roundtable (ERT), CEPAL or SEGIB are of paramount importance. turned out to be

International partnerships are essential in this context. The results of the Global Gateway in Africa, as stated by the European Commission President, should give the EU a strong push to expand the initiative to other regions, especially Latin America, in 2023.

See our latest public policy post for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/blog/public-policy-trending-topics-in-technology-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos