Gucci Vault Brings Street Style to the Ski Resort with 8 New Collaborations – WWD

Gucci Vault announces a new collaboration through eight limited-edition capsule collections designed with snowy peaks and ski slopes in mind.

Revealed in an exclusive video campaign released Thursday, the Vault Altitude collection includes tie-ins from established athletic wear brands to up-and-coming designers, offering not just bold ski gear, but colorful ski gear as well. We create street style designs, jewelry and even home accessories.

For the occasion, Head Sportswear has developed a selection of performance wear in bright colors and flashy logos, while Swedish brand Yniq adds to the pattern with quirky ski goggles, and Moon Boot is inspired by the iconic moon landing. The footwear is reinterpreted with vivid rainbow patterns and stars.

Ski goggles from the Vault Altitude collection.Courtesy of GucciVault

Showcasing elegant knits made in downtown Los Angeles, The Elder Statesman incorporates a variety of weaving techniques into their creations. Shi uses vintage-inspired details and technical his fabrics for a feminine design with alpine motifs, and Gui Rosa is back in his vault with new punk-inspired crochet accessories. .

Gucci Vault has collaborated with London-based jewelery designer Blue Burnham to present a cloud-inspired design featuring Sky Diamond diamonds made from atmospheric carbon. Italian brand Panconesi also offered a signature style in neon enamel and Diamanti stones.

The Capsule Collection, created exclusively for the Vault Project, will be available exclusively through Vault’s online shop starting Monday.

Jewelery from the Vault Altitude Collection.Courtesy of GucciVault

Gucci will launch the Vault concept as an online space in September 2021. The space offers vintage and archival pieces, limited-edition collaborations and other notable branded items. In the past, Gucci has teamed up with Delvaux, Charvet, ERL, Welsh Bonner, Martine Rose and Vans for the Vault. After announcing another much-talked-about collaboration with Palace Skateboards last month, the brand has teamed up with his Dickies to offer a collection of workwear-inspired pieces.

Vault will also act as an emissary of Gucci’s presence within the metaverse, as NFT collectibles and virtual experiences join the platform’s offerings.

