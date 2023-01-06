



Polestar’s vehicles will utilize the latest in-vehicle technology from Google, with new additions from the technology company on display at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week.

Polestar will debut Google’s new HD maps with the Polestar 3, and the currently available Polestar 2 will be equipped with new remote actions.

The Polestar 3 will be the first vehicle in the world to feature Google HD Maps, which the company describes as:

“…a comprehensive map that provides highly detailed and up-to-date road information. Using HD Maps, Polestar has combined its own vehicle sensor technology with Google’s precise lane level and localization data to enable Pilot Assist It will be able to facilitate driver assistance functions such as and future autonomous driving functions.”

Polestar 2 owners, on the other hand, can remotely control their vehicles using Google Assistant-enabled devices. Polestar will give you some prompts that Google can help with, such as “Hey Google, warm up my car” and “Hey Google, what’s the charge level in my car?”

The Google Assistant device will respond with something like “80% battery, 208 miles of range available”.

New Google-based features will only be available in the US, at least initially. Polestar hopes the new feature will roll out to other markets “over time.”

I look forward to hearing from you. If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email us at [email protected] You can also contact me on Twitter @KlenderJoey. If you have any news tips, please email us at [email protected]

Polestar Leverages Google’s Latest In-Vehicle Technology

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teslarati.com/polestar-google-in-car-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos