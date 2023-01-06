University of Chicago Launches Polsky Deep Tech Ventures to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovations in Quantum, Data Science, Clean Technologies and Life Sciences





Newswise — Chicago — The University of Chicago today announced Polsky Deep Tech Ventures. This is a new initiative that offers a suite of sector-specific accelerators, entrepreneurial training and funding dedicated to helping startups bring world-changing science and technology to market. This effort is consistent with the research efforts of the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

Deep Tech Ventures will leverage the success of the Chicago Booth School of Business’s New Venture Challenge (NVC) and Duality, the country’s first quantum startup accelerator, to focus on specific scientific disciplines such as data science, clean technology and life sciences. We are launching three more accelerators dedicated to By providing sector-specific expertise from university research faculty and industry partners, Accelerators help startups around the world mitigate technology and market risks as they position their innovations for real-world impact. Designed to mitigate.

Each accelerator leverages the resources of the university and its partners to provide business training to startups, as well as faculty advisors, industry mentors, venture capital connections, corporate networking opportunities, funding, and student talent. provides access to The program is open to start-ups not affiliated with the University of Chicago, as well as start-ups not affiliated with the University of Chicago, across the country and around the world.

Independently run from the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the initiative will incorporate innovative business ideas from the Chicago booth and bring to market cutting-edge scientific and technological research from the University of Chicago, national laboratories and more. Boost your entrepreneurial spirit.

“As the home of field-defining science, a world-renowned business school, and administrator of two U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories, the Argonne and Fermilabs, the University of Chicago is committed to transforming humankind. We are uniquely positioned to develop and scale technologies that address our greatest challenges,” said University of Chicago President Paul Aribisatos.

The effort will be funded by more than $20 million in university and philanthropic investments over the next five years. When fully deployed, Deep Tech Ventures expects to graduate at least 60 startups each year with new approaches like fighting disease, addressing climate change and improving cybersecurity.

Startups have access to a variety of funding mechanisms. Deep Tech Ventures plans to externally raise his $25 million venture fund in 2023 to back deep tech startups seeking seed-stage and Series A funding. The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation also runs the established George Shultz Innovation Fund (GSIF). GSIF will provide co-investment funding of up to $250,000 to early-stage technology ventures originating from the University of Chicago and the University of Chicago-affiliated Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National. Accelerator Laboratory and Marine Biology Laboratory. Over the past 12 years, the George Schultz Innovation Fund has invested his $6.8 million in more than 90 companies, and in subsequent rounds he has raised $235 million.

Jay Schrankler, Associate Vice President and Head of the Polsky Center, said: “Given the complexity of these innovations, providing startups with sector-specific expertise to mitigate both technical and market risk is highly valuable.”

In conjunction with the launch of Deep Tech Ventures, a second industry-specific accelerator, the Data and AI Accelerator, has been developed in partnership with the University’s Data Science Institute and will be open to up to eight startups by January 20, 2023. We are accepting applications for the cohort of Programming will begin in mid-March 2023. Four-month programs are offered twice a year and provide access to funding, space, computing resources, faculty advisors, industry mentors, venture capital, as well as an intensive curriculum related to venture building. and corporate partners, and access to student talent across schools of business, data science, and computer science.

The clean tech and life sciences accelerators are expected to launch later next year.

“As a materials scientist and innovator, I know the value of combining scientific thinking with business thinking. That’s why research at the Polsky Center is so important.” National Institutes, and global initiatives. “The goal is to foster innovation and develop more entrepreneurs who can bring groundbreaking research to market so they can have the greatest impact in the market.”

