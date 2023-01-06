The Most Exciting Future Tech at CES 2023





Many of the great products on display at CES in Las Vegas will hit store shelves in 2023. This includes a glasses-free 3D laptop and a wireless 97-inch OLED. But some of the most fun tech on display isn’t his for 2023, it’s for the future. Conventions are full of compelling product prototypes, designs and big ideas.

Ground-breaking creations include tablets that shrink and bend, cars that become friends, personalized game controllers and electric roller skates. Learn about the most futuristic products announced at CES 2023.

For more information, get all the highlights from CES 2023 or follow our live blog for all the important CES announcements.

Samsung screens that fold, slide, bend and roll

Mobile phone and tablet screens have long been static rectangles. CES 2023 shows that innovations from manufacturers like Samsung Display could change everything, with screens that fold, expand and stretch to offer multiple viewing and storage options. increase.

For foldable devices, Samsung grabbed most of the attention at this year’s CES with its Flex Hybrid tablet concept, which closes like a notebook computer and features a screen that adjusts between 10.5 and 12.4 inches. The company also demonstrated the Flex S, a device that folds multiple times to switch between smartphone size and tablet size.

Samsung Flex Hybrid devices can be folded and extended.

David Katzmeyer/CNET

These foldable devices aren’t products in development yet, they’re just ‘concepts’, so we don’t know what the final version will look like. Products may be provided by providers other than Samsung. But CNET’s Eli Blumenthal explains why and how this year’s invention marks a turning point for foldable devices.

Candela C-8 hydrofoil enables high-speed motorized movement on water

Candela C8 electric hydrofoil leisure boat.

Candela

Swedish tech maker Candela, which built on a concept it developed in a limited prototype C-7 electric boat, is ready to bring its technology to the masses, or at least those who can afford the expected $390,000 price tag. Almost in order. The new C-8 Hydrofoil hovers above the water and features a completely redesigned propulsion system that operates underwater, making the ride almost silent.

Candela’s new electric boat can travel at 50 knots (about 57.5 miles per hour) and can travel about 80 miles before needing to recharge its batteries. Charging takes only about 2 hours. The C-8 adds an enclosed cabin and increases passenger capacity to her eight.

CNET’s Bridget Carey said that the C-8 “feels like floating on a magic carpet through the water.” The boat will be on the water for real customers later this year. Learn more about the revolutionary technology onboard with this video walkthrough.

Now Playing: Watch This: First Look at the Candela C8 Hydrofoil Electric Boat

3:43

Are parents ready for self-driving strollers?

Canadian company GlxKind is benefiting from it with its Ella stroller, an autonomous device that can keep moving on its own. Strollers are not intended to move independently with a baby in them. The automatic movement is intended to be used when your baby no longer wants to ride and is walking or being carried by you.

This ‘smart’ stroller does more than just propel itself. A dual-motor drive system makes it easy to push up hills and off-road, and intelligent braking keeps you from rolling downhill.

A built-in white noise machine helps your child fall asleep. And when you pause and stop, Ella gently rocks your child back and forth.

All these great features don’t come cheap, though. Ella’s retail price is expected to be her $3,300. The company is taking pre-orders, but doesn’t have an estimated release date.

Asuka A5 runs the world’s first flying car

The wings of the Asuka A5 can be folded for driving and parking.

Ash

Next Future Mobility unveiled its flying car in 2019 (and opened pre-orders), but CES 2023 will show the debut performance of the Aska A5.

The Asuka can be called an airplane on wheels or a car with wings, but technically the Asuka is an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The vehicle can carry her four passengers, with folding wings that unfold and launch vertically for a range of 250 miles.

The Aska A5 will officially take off at CES this year, but it won’t be flying anytime soon. Next Future Mobility plans to release the vehicle in 2026. Pre-orders require him to deposit $5,000, which will be refunded after a year.

BMW’s i Vision Dee wants to be your friend

If the Aska A5 blurs the line between plane and car, BMW’s concept i Vision Dee wants to blur the line between car and companion.

German car giant i Vision Dee envisions a future where your car is much more individual. With the E Ink panel, you can program an emotional, human-like face into your car’s grille. Sophisticated AI technology can speak to you like a companion, not a servant.

That E Ink goes beyond the grill. The entire car is made up of his E Ink panels, he has 240 panels to be exact, and he can change colors and create patterns in seconds.

The BMW i Vision Dee is just a concept for now, but some of its features will be applied to real cars from BMW. For example, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse says his AI-powered HUB technology that the company has put in the i Vision Dee will be in real cars in 2025.

TCL’s RayNeo X2 AR glasses can translate conversations in real time

The waveguides in the lenses of the RayNeo X2 AR glasses help project the display.

Scott Stein/CNET

Chinese tech company TCL is best known for television, but it’s also branching out into virtual and augmented reality devices. His RayNeo X2 AR glasses were available for demo at his CES 2023, and CNET’s Scott Stein was able to use them to translate conversations with Chinese speakers in real time.

The frame of the RayNeo X2 AR glasses is slightly bulkier than a regular glasses frame, but the prescription insert eliminates the need to wear other glasses underneath, and with the expected introduction of Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset, The size should be even smaller.

The RayNeo X2 AR glasses will be released to the developer community at the end of Q1 2023, with commercial availability planned for later in the year.

Personalize your game with the Concept Nyx Controller from Dell

Valve may have tried to reinvent the game controller years ago, but it hasn’t seen much innovation in the game controller space since everyone adopted the functional Xbox design as the norm. I did.

A prototype of the Concept Nyx controller, developed by hardware subsidiary Alienware, is built on the Concept Nyx home gaming server that Dell introduced last year. A fingerprint sensor on top recognizes individual players and automatically loads preferences and can even launch your favorite games.

Two customizable scroll wheels at the bottom of the controller let you easily select weapons and other menu items, and touch sensors under the left and right shoulder buttons provide slide controls. A shift button on the back of the controller lets you quickly switch between the two complete command sets on the front.

The Nyx Controller is still a prototype in development and has no release date yet.

Atmos Gear Adds Power to Inline Skates Atmos Gear

Electric bicycles are popular, but how about electric roller skates? Thanks to Atmos Gear from France, you won’t have to take off your skates to climb steep hills. Its electric skate frame is designed to fit in any roller boot and can cruise around 15 mph.

The skates are remote-controlled and designed to provide a range of about 12 miles.The skates can also be used manually while the motor’s battery is charging.

Atmos Gear is currently accepting pre-orders for the product at €500 ($530, 440, AU$775 conversion). The company says it will start producing electric skates once it receives 200 pre-orders, and has now received 150.

Loovic Promises You Can Navigate Anywhere Hands-Free Loovic

One of the rare prototypes on display at CES 2023 is a wearable neckband from Japanese startup Loovic. The device hangs around your neck like studio headphones when not in use and provides audio and tactile instructions to help you navigate without looking at your phone.

The device was inspired by the son of Loovic CEO Toru Tamanka, who has a cognitive impairment that makes it difficult to follow instructions. Suitable for people who want to receive navigation while keeping their head up. The Loovic Neckband conveys direction through speakers and provides tactile feedback to your neck and shoulders. The device is still a prototype and has no release date.

Keep up with all the announcements from Las Vegas with wacky gadgets and gimmicks from CES, and check out all the different robots we spotted at the show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/the-most-exciting-futuristic-tech-at-ces-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos