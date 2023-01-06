Xbox controllers with screens, HTCs Quest competitors, and more gaming news for Thursday, January 5th





You probably don't want an Xbox controller with an OLED screen, but the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro still looks pretty cool.

ROG

Hope your thursday goes well. With more CES announcements, an update on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard takeover story, and an exciting PS5 accessibility controller, we’ve got another roundup of gaming news for you today.

Let’s get down to business.

Xbox controller with OLED screen

The Asus Republic of Gamers brand has built two new high-end controllers for Xbox and PC. In particular, the ROG Raikiri series controllers have rear-facing buttons, customizable controls, and ergonomic grips. A sleeker version of the Raikiri Pro also has his 1.3-inch OLED screen.

You can display custom text, animations, or images. It can also provide important information such as battery level, microphone status, controller profile, and more. You can use the buttons above the display to switch profiles and use them to change what you see on the screen.

You probably don’t need an Xbox controller with an OLED screen, but this is kind of cool.Asus hasn’t revealed the price of the ROG Raikiri controller, but it should be available in the next few months.

HTC reveals its expensive Quest Pro competitor

HTC Vive XR Elite VR Headset

HTC

HTC has announced the HTC Vive XR Elite, a standalone mixed reality headset. It has 12GB of RAM and 120GB of storage and runs on the Snapdragon XR 2 chipset. Both eyes have his 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a battery rated at 2 hours. Like any standalone headset, you can connect this model to your gaming PC for a more demanding VR experience.

One of the coolest things is that the Vive XR Elite can be folded up into a convenient travel case. It might replace the Meta Quest 2, but at $1,099 for the headset, controllers, and carrying case, it’s only if you’re willing to pay big bucks. Meta Quest 2 starts at $400. However, the Vive XR Elite is considerably cheaper than the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro.

Microsoft – Activision Blizzard Update

In two quick Microsoft updates, plans were made to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7. First, the UK competition regulator has extended the deadline for an investigation into the merger. We may not hear the results until at least April 26th, but the Office of Competitive Markets aims to complete the report by then.

The US Federal Trade Commission is trying to block the takeover. A trial in that case is due to start in August after he expires on the merger of Microsoft and Activisions.

Speaking of which, the second update to this story concerns the company’s response to the FTC lawsuit. They argued that the agency’s structure violated the U.S. Constitution. As Axios points out, it was removed from the company’s latest filing.

PS5 Availability and Accessibility Controller

Sony held a CES press conference last night claiming it should make it much easier for people to buy the PS5. More importantly, the company announced a fully customizable controller kit. This is a long-awaited advancement in accessibility that everyone should care about. I wrote about it in more detail here:

FORBESS DETAILS Sony’s PS5 Accessibility Controller Is Essential, Long Delayed Kris Holt Valorant Episode 6 Teaser

One for the Valorant fan at home, Riot introduced the game’s sixth episode (launching Jan. 10) with the quintessentially gorgeous cinematic teaser. The clip also introduces a new map. Stay tuned for more details on Episode 6 soon.

one more

Sony has premiered a Gran Turismo movie based on a true story about a player who became a professional racing driver in real life. The film will premiere in theaters on August 11th.

Anything I missed or something I should be aware of? Let me know! Email [email protected], or reach out to me on Twitter or Mastodon. Also, follow my blog! A great way to support me and my work for free. You’ll receive a weekly roundup email with everything I publish.

