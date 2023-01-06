Google tells Apple to fix ‘pixelated’ video messages in ads





Google’s ad tells Apple that it doesn’t have to “drop the ball” when fixing “pixelated photos and videos.” This ad is part of Google’s #GetTheMessage campaign urging Apple to adopt the RCS standard. In a New Year’s themed ad, Google shared lines of his RCS code to help Apple “get the ball rolling.” Loading Something is loading.

Google is once again publicly calling on Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard. This time it’s a New Year’s themed ad in Las Vegas.

“The ball may have fallen in 2022, but you don’t have to drop it to fix your pixelated photos and videos,” the ad said, adding that “to get the ball rolling.” line follows.

TikTok user Uptin shared a video of an ad that appeared on a digital billboard at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas. Uptin noted for his TikTok that an estimated 56% of Americans use iOS, while Android is his second with almost 44% market share in the US.

“This LED display shows Android’s focus on increasing interoperability between devices and delivering a great messaging experience across platforms,” ​​a Google spokesperson told Insider. He added that Google will be exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

Update on Google’s pressure campaign against Apple over texting issues between iPhone and Android phones

Google launched a #GetTheMessage campaign in August to encourage Apple to adopt the RCS text messaging standard.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and Google calls it a “modern industry standard” compared to SMS and MMS, which were called “obsolete” technologies in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2008, RCS was chosen as a potential replacement for SMS, which stands for Short Message Service, and operates over the Internet rather than over carrier bandwidth. That means he’s better off with RCS for sending GIFs, high-res photos and videos, and group messaging.

In December, Google continued its campaign against Apple with a SMS “Happy Birthday” post that turned 30 in 2022.

Neena Budhiraja, group product manager at Messages by Google, said in the post: “Today’s mobile phones have far more capabilities. My current mobile phone is a completely different device than my first mobile phone.”

Apple did not respond to an Insider’s request for comment prior to publication.

“From Google’s perspective, we believe all Android users should be able to just send messages over Wi-Fi,” Sanaz Ahari, who manages Android and business communications at Google, previously told The Verge. Android and Apple “has had a lot of conversations.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he hasn’t heard many requests from Apple users to fix text messages between iPhones and Android phones. Cook said in his Sept. when asked about the issue of the video being sent between one of his audience members, who owns an iPhone, and her mother, who owns an Android, “Your mother Please buy her an iPhone for me.”

Legal documents from a 2011 lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games shed light on how the company views iMessage, with one Apple executive saying, “Moving iMessage to Android is a big deal for us. would do more harm than help.”

People have long complained about the “green bubble” that appears in iMessage when iPhone owners and Android owners send text messages. This has led Google to give his Apple its own taste of medicine with the recent update to its Messages app. Now, when a Messages user responds to her SMS text, instead of giving a thumbs up, the iPhone user will receive a text indicating that the person has responded to the text, such as “liked” or “liked” the message. will be received with a description of the response. Or a heart will appear in your message.

This story has been updated to include a statement from a Google spokesperson.

