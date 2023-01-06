Loral Wins Two Awards for Inclusive Beauty Technology at CES 2023





Screenshot by L’Oral Groupe/Christina Darby/ZDNET

Every year, companies take to the CES stage to showcase their innovations for a better future. And while we’ve seen our fair share of flashy gimmicks, the enhanced safety features of smart car systems, the integration of practical home tech, and even the inclusivity into beauty tech have made consumers’ daily lives easier. There is a new focus on improving.

On day two of CES, L’Oral Groupe unveiled two new beauty technology prototypes designed to expand access to self-expression through beauty.

The first prototype, HAPTA, is an ultra-precise, computer-controlled lipstick applicator designed for people with limited mobility. The second device, L’Oral Brow Magic, is an electronic brow makeup applicator aimed at enabling users to quickly and accurately achieve their ideal brow look at home.

According to L’Oreal, the HAPTA tool appears to be based on the buzzword for handheld technology, “haptic,” and was developed to help the 50 million people worldwide who have limited fine motor skills. . Designed by scientists and engineers, his HAPTA incorporates stabilization technology, proprietary to life science research company Verily, into makeup applications.

Also, ZDNET’s Guide to CES: What’s When? Who’s Attending?

In addition to stabilization features, HAPTA includes a combination of built-in smart motion controls and customizable attachments that improve user range of motion, facilitate stubborn product packaging, and of course precision applications. becomes possible.

L’Oral’s HAPTA uses stabilization technology so users with limited mobility can apply lipstick with precision and ease using a small robotic arm.

Screenshot by L’Oral Groupe/Christina Darby/ZDNET

According to L’Oral, the purpose of the tool is to empower people to become independent and express themselves through beauty. For example, this tool can help people with cerebral palsy gain more control over their lipstick application. While there are other beauty tech products aimed at promoting accessibility, L’Oréal’s dedication to precision and overall inclusive mission with his HAPTA tools is cutting edge and inspiring.

Barbara Lavernos, Loral’s Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology, said: “We are dedicated and passionate about bringing new technologies that enhance beauty services that augment and fulfill the ultimate desires, expectations and unmet needs of every individual.”

I’ve also used Motorola’s ThinkPhone hands-on, and it’s surprisingly good.

HAPTA also includes magnetic attachments that contribute to its ergonomic use, 360 degrees of movement and 180 degrees of flexion. According to L’Oreal, HAPTA’s built-in “click” functionality creates an intuitive, customizable and precise user experience, allowing users to “configure” custom his presets for ease of use. The tool contains an internal battery, which L’Oreal says takes him three hours to fully charge.

L’Oral’s HAPTA applicator will be available in the US later this year and will range in price from $149 to $199.

Loral’s second CES Award winner, the Brow Magic Tool, also focuses on aesthetic efficiency. As someone with thick, stubborn brows, I can vouch for L’Oreal’s claim that professional services are often required to achieve the tame brow look. I’m planning on replacing it with a tool, the Brow Magic tool, a handheld electronic device that gives you the feathery look of microblading in seconds.

The first step in using L’Oral’s Brow Magic tool is to scan your face with the companion app. Built-in AR offers suggestions and lets you customize the look of your brows before committing to ink.

Screenshot by L’Oral Groupe/Christina Darby/ZDNET

Developed in partnership with temporary tattoo technology company Prinker, Brow Magic aims to provide users with professional-looking microbladed brows at home. According to L’Oral, the Brow Magic tool uses a combination of 2,4000 micro-nozzles and printing technology with a print resolution of up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi).

According to L’Oreal, the device uses L’Oral’s Modiface AR technology to scan the user’s face and connect to a smartphone app that provides eyebrow suggestions. Users can select their desired shape, thickness and overall brow effect via the app before sweeping Brow Magic across their brows.

After users select their preference, the device glides easily over the face to quickly fill in the eyebrows.

Screenshot by L’Oral Groupe/Christina Darby/ZDNET

Loral also says that the ink is semi-permanent, so the brow magic look can be removed with a standard makeup wipe or remover.

Due to come out sometime in 2023, my unruly brows and I are very much looking forward to trying this tool out to see if it replaces my 1,000 brow tools. I’m here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/loreal-wins-two-awards-for-inclusive-beauty-tech-at-ces-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos