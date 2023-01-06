Razer’s 5G Edge Gaming Handheld Coming January 26th For $400 TechCrunch





If you’re a gamer who often plays on Android phones, the Razer Edge may be the dedicated platform you’re looking for. The device will be available later this month starting at $400, the company announced at CES.

Following the massive success of Switch, companies have taken different approaches to making something better than a mobile phone, but none have been as involved as full consoles. Valve’s Steam Deck was the most prominent of these attempts, but phone game conversion kits like Backbone have also become popular.

Razer is strong in PC gaming, but its success in the mobile space is only countered by the brand’s lack of impact on phones and accessories. Edge, the biggest play ever, is his Android handheld dedicated to gaming, no calls or texts. This amounts to a modified version of the Kishi phone-powered controller with additional features and his 5G “phone” permanently attached.

The device itself definitely appeals to those who play serious games on Android. With a 6.8-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED screen running at a 144Hz refresh rate, it really beats what most games on the platform support. But of course, software tends to grow to fit in the container it’s put in, so expect games that support this display mode natively, and some that already do (Steam Link, etc.) You can, but it’s kind of cheating).

It sounds promising as a compact, dedicated gaming platform, but the real problem is that the Wi-Fi version is priced at $400 and the 5G version is more, and the Steam deck and Switch don’t work. Android has a lot of great games, but they may seem somewhat lacking compared to the libraries available on PC and Switch. You may be dropping the bill, and you can add a controller for much less.

But if you’re counting on the continued success of game-streaming services like Geforce Now, perhaps a tiny dedicated handheld like this one has a great screen and 5G (although only Verizon for now). ). Please make a decision by January 26th when it will be shipped.

We’ll get to see this device in action at CES to see if it lives up to the hype.

