



Volvo and sister company Polestar are partners in the launch of Google’s new HD Maps service. This service is an integrated solution specifically designed for automotive applications that acquire real-time data to improve vehicle navigation. The new technology will be available in Volvo’s all-electric EX90 and Polestar 3.

HD Maps integrates sensor data with real-time traffic information to enhance route planning and communicates with the onboard Pilot Assist semi-autonomous suite to provide highly accurate information about the vehicle and its surroundings. Volvo says the new suite will be available on models with the Pilot Assist system.

COO and Deputy CEO Javier Varela said: “By implementing his Google HD maps in our upcoming cars, we will be able to provide drivers with a more enjoyable driving experience and contribute to the introduction of safe autonomous driving in the future.”

“Building on our long history of mapping the world, Google’s new HD maps are designed specifically for automakers to provide the comprehensive lane map essential to powering next-generation autonomous driver assistance systems. We provide level and localization data,” said VP Jorgen Behrens. and General Manager of Google’s Geo Automotive. “We are excited to continue our partnerships with leading automakers like Volvo Cars to improve safety and comfort for drivers everywhere.”

Volvo’s existing relationship with Google has resulted in the Android Automotive operating system (not to be confused with Android Auto, an app) that is now rolling out across the brand’s lineup. In fact, both companies announced that the latest over-the-air update the company rolls out includes an update for his Google Assistant. Worldwide he plans to reach 350,000 customers.

