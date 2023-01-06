UC Law SF Professor: Legal Issues to Watch in 2023 | UC Law





From regulating cryptocurrencies and breaking up big tech companies to restricting abortion rights and protecting pregnant workers, UC Law SF faculty believes they’ll be the biggest legal issues to watch in 2023 shared that

Alice Armitage Clinical Professor and Director of Applied Innovation: Cryptocurrency regulation will be one of the hottest legal issues of the year. 2022 has been a difficult year for crypto, not only with dramatic value losses this spring, but also with the public implosion of FTX, one of the largest exchanges where cryptocurrencies have been traded. Not only will this increase the scrutiny by the FDA, but it will also lead to widespread coverage of the many lawsuits that are likely to be filed based on these events. To answer this need for legal expertise, legislators and lawyers need to be familiar with both the advantages and limitations of cryptocurrencies and the technology in which they exist. It will take years for regulatory and court decisions to become final. As a result, I will broaden the scope of cryptocurrency and blockchain in his Law and Technology course in 2023, enabling new graduates to tackle these complex issues.

Paul Veronick, Professor of Practice. Startup Legal Garage Director. and Deputy Director of the Innovation Center: It will be very interesting to see if the implosion of FTX leads to increased calls for regulation of cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency exchanges, and what the outcome will be. Currently, the SEC and other regulatory bodies are carefully investigating cryptocurrency exchanges, and this case only adds to the scrutiny. According to several news reports, FTX’s internal books and governance standards were inconsistent or non-existent. This is particularly ironic, as FTX has maintained its position as a middle ground between the unregulated crypto wild west and the more traditionally regulated industry. Part of the currency’s appeal is its alleged ability to circumvent government control. But that claim has always been exaggerated, and we may see if the government joins in force and with what success. Humans), will the FTX debacle lead to similar legislation, and where will the crypto industry go from there?

Marsha Cohen, Raymond L. Sullivan Professor Emeritus of Law: Post-Dobbs, as many states continue to restrict abortion, demand has risen alarmingly in neighboring states, putting stress on health care providers and systems. It’s taking Because half of abortions are now performed using the pill rather than surgery, these states have expanded the powers of non-physicians (physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists, etc.) to comply with FDA requirements for abortion. Do you act to increase access to drugs by becoming an accredited health care provider? The state acted to make Plan B (post-coital emergency contraception) available outside clinics before these drugs were sold over the counter. California’s Advanced Practice Pharmacist designation is a useful model for the profession. Will the need lead to legislative/regulatory innovations to expand access to health care even more broadly, beyond the need for abortion care?

Scott Dodson, James Edgar Hervey Chair in Litigation, Geoffrey C. Hazard Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law, and Director of the Center for Litigation and the Courts. can extract general personal jurisdiction consent from the corporation in exchange for the company doing business in the state. As a result of the Supreme Court’s narrowing of general personal jurisdiction and narrowing of specific personal jurisdiction, the number of places where litigation can be filed has decreased dramatically. This reduction is particularly significant when the defendant is a foreign corporation. Some companies have responded by passing registration laws that require companies to consent to personal jurisdiction within the state as a condition of doing business in the state. The Supreme Court has heard Mallory v. Norfolk’s oral argument, raising the question of whether such legislation is constitutional, and is expected to rule in the spring.

Richard Marcus, Distinguished Professor of Law and Horace O. Coil Chair in Litigation: Litigation-related issues continue to be prominent, especially in complex litigation. federal court litigation), the confidentiality of materials exchanged in discovery and filed in court, proof of class actions, and proper handling of notices regarding materials sought through discovery but withheld for reasons of privilege.

Sam Miller, Center for Innovation Affiliated Scholar: Big Tech companies will face continued attacks for antitrust reasons in 2023. DOJ key to Google alleging monopoly claims The lawsuit is set to go to trial in the fall.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Facebook (now Meta), seeking to cancel Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals must take an opinion on Epic Games v. Apple. In the lawsuit, Epic, makers of the popular video game Fortnite, challenges Apple’s “walled garden” control of the App Store. On the legislative front, we could see action on significant antitrust amendments, including a bill proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar. The bill would ban major technology platforms from endorsing their own apps and make it easier for governments to challenge mergers.

Lois A. Weithorn, Raymond L. Sullivan Research Professor of Law, Consortium Senior Scholar, UCSF/UC Law SF Consortium on Law, Science and Health Policy: Over the past year, several states have moved to gender reassignment of minors. measures were adopted to restrict access to The mechanisms for these initiatives vary. In most cases, parents and health care workers are threatened with criminal and/or civil liability for providing or accessing such treatment to minors, and they cast wide nets. Parents, children and health care workers have launched legal challenges, and the U.S. Department of Justice, in a letter to all state attorneys general, deemed these actions unlawful discrimination based on gender identity. . Some jurisdictions have stayed the enforcement of preliminary injunctions. These state limits are unprecedented in scope. Furthermore, they contradict the scientific evidence of treatment safety and efficacy and the clinical guidelines for gender confirmation care established by major national medical societies. These measures also depart from the legal framework that guides health care decision-making for minors in the United States. Common doctrine assumes respect for parental decisions, and states rarely override decisions that align with consensus medical recommendations. The new year will undoubtedly bring further developments regarding the legal status of these state measures.

Joan Williams, professor emeritus of law, chair of the UC Law School SF Foundation, and director of the Work-Life Law Center: Congress failed to pass pregnant worker fairness law (despite the vote) means that a pregnant worker could, for example, be ordered to use a stool by a pregnant cashier’s doctor to avoid standing for eight hours. Pregnant workers on our hotline have lost their jobs, sometimes lost their babies, and have been denied simple doctor-ordered accommodations (such as the ability to carry a water bottle at work). . Moreover, Congress’ failure to pass her PUMP Act means that millions of women are still excluded from reasonable time and space requirements for nursing care (under the Affordable Care Act). means As a result, we will continue to hear the voices of women who are forced to quit smoking or give up nursing care. This was not the intent of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The drafting of the ACA, which caused millions of women to be excluded from coverage, is widely acknowledged to be a drafting error awaiting Congress to correct.

