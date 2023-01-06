Global Technologies for Impact and Climate Action: Shaping the UAE’s Sustainability Future





The climate revolution is right in front of us. The risks are high for everyone involved, from governments to industry and the private sector. As a community, we are heading towards a global sustainability revolution fueled by technological innovation and digital transformation. Our efforts to achieve net-zero and decarbonization, and drive positive climate action depend on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies such as blockchain and other new-age innovations.

Sustex – Innovations for Impact Climate Action, the second part of the Sustex series, returns to Dubai with a vision to impact the climate action ecosystem. The event is organized by Vostad and aims to promote technologies impacting across the public and private domains. The conference is designed to provide the support and platform needed for strategic opportunities, networking and knowledge dissemination to various communities looking to foster innovation for a sustainable future. .

Sustex – What’s happening in innovation for Impact Climate Action?

At this year’s event, attendees will enjoy sessions with technology and climate action experts in addition to local stakeholders. This will be followed by insightful panel discussions with key thought leaders, along with showcases of products and innovations from leading technology companies.

This one-day event will focus on the following key areas:

Technology-related environmental, social and governance initiatives that pave the way for a sustainable economy Key actions to help drive a climate-friendly future. Governance and key decision makers across the industry and sustainable technology Insights ecosystem from experts in. Creation of a framework for coordinating core strategies to lead the net-zero roadmap from national and international perspectives.

The event will take place on March 16, 2023 in Dubai from 9am to 7:30pm. Register now on the Sustex website to reserve your seat for this exclusive event.

About Sustex

Sustex is a curated community dedicated to technology in the sustainability space. It is organized and managed by Vostad, a company in the business of creating progressive opportunities. Sustex is designed to support the technology ecosystem for sustainability and is involved in the widespread adoption of futuristic innovations and technologies to drive sustainability.

About Bostad

Vostad is a leading global event, business excellence, industry catalyst, and focused on building ecosystems that connect the future of industry, technology and communities. The company is committed to providing a curated platform for a wide range of business sectors, providing relevant solutions and knowledge they aspire to.

contact

Zahid Mir

Co-founder of Sustex and Vostad

Email: [email protected]

