Android growth, new features, new Android Auto and more





This year’s Consumer Electronics Show saw a number of impressive announcements and product launches from top companies such as Samsung, HP and Hisense. But now it’s time for one of his tech giants, Google, to take center stage. The search giant unveiled its latest innovations and updates at this year’s show, including Android’s growth, new Android features, and highly anticipated numbers on the next generation of his Android Auto.

With Android 13, Google added a new media player to the OS. Not only did it bring a new design, but it also brought the ability to easily switch playback between compatible Bluetooth or Chromecast devices. Google has announced that it is working to further improve the media experience on Android.

Spotify Connect devices, as well as Bluetooth and Chromecast devices, now appear in the Android media player. With it, you can easily switch playback between Spotify Connect devices directly from the media player widget.

Google is also developing ways for audio content to move with you throughout your day. A new type of notification will appear on his Android device, allowing the user to easily switch playback from one device to another. As Google explains, you can start listening to podcasts in your car, continue on your phone and headphones, and finish on your TV at home.Google has partnered with Spotify and its own YouTube Music for this feature. says there is.

Android continues to thrive

Android is everywhere. Together with our partners, Google has developed products that allow different devices such as phones, laptops, TVs and cars to work together seamlessly. According to Google, in 2022 his Fast Pair feature will be used more than 320 million times, connected to nearby headphones and accessories from brands like Beats, JBL, OnePlus and Sony.

Similarly, Wear OS has seen significant growth. According to Google, since May 2021, the number of currently active Wear OS smartwatches and other devices will more than triple his. On the one hand, Google claims that Wear OS is growing steadily, but there are only a handful of Wear OS 3 smartwatches on the market.

Google’s popular Google TV software is also experiencing impressive growth, with over 150 million monthly active devices. New devices announced at CES 2023, such as the new TCL Q Series TVs, Hisense ULED TVs, Laser TVs and Laser Cinema devices, also feature the latest Google TV.

New Android Auto experience

First previewed at I/O 2022, Google announced that the new Android Auto experience is rolling out to users starting today. The new Android Auto experience has a significantly refreshed design and improved navigation, communication, and media prioritization.

Maps are now easier to access, media cards include album art, and a quick launcher gives users easy access to recently used apps. Android Auto is also compatible with all major car manufacturers and features a split-screen layout that adapts to different screen sizes.

Source: Google

In addition to the new design, Android Auto has added new features to make it easier for users to complete common tasks while driving. Google Assistant now offers smart suggestions, on-screen shortcuts speed up messages and calls, and a seekable progress bar has been added for music and podcasts. WhatsApp calling is now also available with Android Auto on Pixel and Samsung phones.

First rolled out with the December 2022 update, Android users can also share digital car keys on Pixel and iPhone with trusted friends and family. Key sharing will launch soon on Samsung smartphones and will be available to Xiaomi users later this year. Digital car keys are also supported by BMW and will be expanded to more car brands.

Finally, Google has revealed that the Waze app is now available on select Renault vehicles. New HD maps are available to automakers using Google Automotive Services starting with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3.

Source: Google [1, 2, 3]

