



If you’ve never played ChatGPT before, it’s really great.

It’s like having a friend who reads the entire internet. Type your question and you’ll get an answer. Look.

Over a month ago, the entire internet was rocked by ChatGPT, an artificially intelligent chatbot created by a San Francisco-based company called OpenAI.

Not only can you generate a completely unique response to a question about hair dye risks in seconds, but you can also create a sonnet about it in seconds.

I can understand why people at google are worried. New York Times management reportedly declared ChatGPT to be Codered’s threat to the company’s biggest moneymaker, his Google search engine, according to The New York Times.

“The current search paradigm is, ‘Here’s a set of 10 opaque links. You’ll find what you need in one of these.’ We think that will change for the better.” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, co-founder of Neeva, a search engine startup experimenting with AI like ChatGPT.

Ramaswamy ran Google’s advertising division and was frustrated that those ads were skewing search results. With AI, he won’t have to jump between 30 hair dye links over Just for Men sponsored content.

Mr Ramaswamy said:

But large-scale linguistic AI models (the technology behind Neeva and ChatGPT), while impressive, are still a work in progress. When I don’t know the answer, I just make it up. In fact, there’s a term for this: “AI hallucinations.”

“Most language models are trained to speak, just say things, and they’re not necessarily taught a lack of knowledge or anything like that,” Ramaswamy said.

According to Charlotte Sulaiman of advocacy group Public Knowledge, the issue of accuracy is critical in shaping what the future of AI-enabled search will look like.

It will be difficult to overtake Google. Some estimates make him more than 90% of the current search market.

Its market dominance allows it to utilize an immeasurable amount of user data to train its own large-scale language AI models. This model has already been developed.

Slaiman is concerned that the market could play out in one behemoth, much like traditional search, as larger language models improve as more users test them.

“It will have the same snowball effect as big things get big,” Slaiman said.

Google declined to be interviewed for this article.

A key question for the company is how to monetize its AI products without sacrificing the tens of billions of dollars it earns from ads that pop up in search.

Anton Korinek, an AI researcher at the Brookings Institution, predicts a mix of ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions.

“Sometimes things like Google Assistant earn commissions based on your ads while you shop,” said Korinek. “But we can also imagine paid chat-based personal assistants coming.”

But for Korinek, how AI will revolutionize search is just the tip of the iceberg. He believes it will revolutionize everything, including public radio, within the next decade.

“I can probably spit out a soundbite that sounds like you,” Korinek said. “We may not be able to produce an entire episode of Marketplace, but we can do it with GPT4.”

GPT4 is the next iteration and could debut later this year.

A lot is happening in the world. All in all, Marketplace is for you.

You rely on the Marketplace to analyze world events and tell you how they affect you in a factual and friendly way. is counting on your financial support.

Your donation today will power the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help us maintain the Marketplace. This allows us to keep you informed of what is important to you.

