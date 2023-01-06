Google Translate vs ChatGPT vs DeepL: Translator Ultimate Showdown





Language diversity is a beautiful aspect of humanity as it reflects the wide range of cultures and experiences that make up our world. But let’s be real. It also becomes a barrier at some point, especially when speaking to people of different languages.

But thanks to machine translation, the language barrier is no longer a big problem. You can instantly understand messages, express ideas effectively, and build relationships with other cultures. Translation platforms you’ve probably encountered include Google Translate, DeepL, and today’s rising AI called ChatGPT.

Let’s test 3 and see which one is the ultimate translator.

World’s top translation program

Google Translate, a web-based tool, uses Neural Machine Translation (GNMT) technology. With the help of GNMT, we can produce output similar to what humans produce.

ChatGPT, a revolutionary AI, also translates text. This is a large scale language model (LLM) that processes large amounts of data and responds to prompts. This input forms the basis of a tool for predicting the output given the user’s instructions.

Last but definitely not least is DeepL. This translator tool aims to stay ahead of the game by improving the overall neural network methodology, focusing on four aspects: network architecture, training data, process, and size. As it claims, its advanced AI technology has better translation accuracy than others.

These text translation tools are proven to help bridge communication gaps. However, each performs differently, which can impose more difficulty than ease on those who use them. Test if you can beat

Experiment 1: Translating French Jokes into English

u/Fit-Meet1359 spotted a joke first posted on a French subreddit a year ago. This joke was later used to test the translation capabilities of Google Translate, ChatGPT, and DeepL.

She first ran the joke on Google Translate. When she read the output, several mistakes emerged, including awkward word placement and usage, improper punctuation, and inconsistent verb tenses.

Google Translate output

u/Fit-Meet1359 was impressed with ChatGPT’s results. Here’s the exact prompt she used: Rewrite as if a native English speaker originally wrote it. “

Clearly, this prompt allowed the tool to provide much more consistent results to the user’s preferences, something that Google Translate does not currently do. The output has errors such as unnecessary word repetition, but it’s minimal and not complete.

Translate ChatGPT based on prompts

Finally, DeepL also showed awkward word choice and misuse of idioms. However, there is a slight error in punctuation usage.

DeepL translated jokes

Overall, ChatGPT performed best in joke translation. u/Fit-Meet1359 scored 3 points, DeepL scored 2 points, and Google Translate scored 1 point.

Experiment 2: Tweets about COVID isolation

The next experiment on u/Fit-Meet1359 was a tweet from a Chinese woman talking about her feelings about being isolated due to COVID.

Google Translate seems completely oblivious to the fact that “new crown” actually meant COVID-19. Not only that, but the tool also struggled to understand the end of one sentence and the beginning of another.

Google misunderstands ‘The New Crown’

For ChatGPT, u/Fit-Meet1359 translated the post with this exact prompt. Rewrite to look like a social media post written by a native English speaker. “

She said the translation tool didn’t understand that the author had been placed in an isolation room even though he was asymptomatic. In this case there was minimal change in the overall context.

ChatGPT translation error

DeepL also seems to be struggling with Chinese social media posts. u/Fit-Meet1359 believes it may be because Mandarin is one of its weaknesses. The tool’s main challenge was to capture the author’s writing style and connect ideas into cohesive and coherent sentences.

Expiration of DeepL translations

Clearly the best machine translator in this regard, ChatGPT ranked 1st, Google Translate 2nd, and DeepL 3rd.

Experiment 3: Russian Soldier’s Telegram

u/Fit-Meet1359’s last translation experiment involved a Telegram post from a Russian soldier fighting in Ukraine.

According to u/Fit-Meet1359, Google Translate performed very well in translating text. But she worries about the last mistake of the tool. This is because it increases the chance of misunderstandings.

Google Translate result

Moving on, she used this prompt to ask ChatGPT to translate her Telegram post into English. Rewrite as if the author was a native English speaker of hers. “

ChatGPT’s near-perfect output

ChatGPT is making strides in this experiment as well. Because you can ask the prompt to clarify an uncommon term. she did it. She then entered another prompt. However, terms that would be easier to translate tend to be overkill.

u/Fit-Meet1359 also believes DeepL performed as well as ChatGPT. According to her, it translated the word “Tochika U” better.

DeepL improved translation

ChatGPT and DeepL scored equally well in this regard, but Google Translate had to catch up as its output can be misleading.

Ultimate Showdown Winner

The u/Fit-Meet1359 experiment clearly shows that ChatGPT outperforms Google Translate and DeepL. She highlighted findings that may help others get the most out of ChatGPT and get better translation results.

She says you can look for prompts like “If this is written by a native English speaker…” to spice up your translation. These instructions lead to a more natural translation and help ChatGPT avoid the “translation” style.

When creating prompts, give ChatGPT as much context as possible about the text and its author to improve accuracy. However, it’s important to note that these insights are from her point of view and results may vary from user to user.

As an example, Redditor AmbitiousGuard845 claims that Google Translate is better than ChatGPT based on his experience translating text from English to Russian.

Well, it just goes to show that there is a lot more room to explore, especially since these machine translators are constantly evolving and improving. From translating complex languages ​​to breaking down communication barriers, the right translation The choice of tools can have a big impact.

