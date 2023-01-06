ONGOAL Receives Technology Innovation Award from CATL





ONGOAL received the Innovation Award from CATL.

CATL Supplier Conference was held in Fujian. About 400 supplier representatives from all over the world participated in the event and discussed the development of the industry under the theme of cooperative supply for victory and carbon exploration for the future. ONGOAL received Technology Innovation Award from his CATL at this conference.

CATL has become a major player in the global new energy stage by topping the global ranking of power battery installed capacity for five consecutive years. With many years of cooperation, ONGOAL TECH has provided automation solutions for several projects as dosing material conveying and battery slurry conveying system.

During the cooperation period, innovative products such as the 3rd generation double planetary mixer and a new highly efficient slurry mixing system were highly praised.

Ongoal Tech is the only equipment company to receive the Innovation Award, which recognizes Ongoal Tech’s industry-leading innovative design and R&D from the world’s leading power battery companies.

As CATL Director Zeng said, the rapid development of the new energy industry is a definite opportunity, with the world’s top companies joining the track. To compete with these world’s strongest companies, supply chains must win the low-carbon battle for innovation, cost and the environment.

ONGOAL TECH has always considered innovation as the driving force of development. From the dual planetary slurry mixing process, to the cyclical high efficiency slurry mixing process, to the continuous consequential slurry mixing process, ONGOAL has formed a deep knowledge of We have continuously increased our R&D investment in future-proofing our instruments.

Over the past few years, ONGOAL TECH has repeatedly and upgraded product development and innovation. This maintains industry leadership. Currently, Ongoal products in the homogenization field form a matrix such as Dual Planetary Mixer, High Efficiency Slurry Mixing System, Twin Screw Slurry Mixer, etc. Ongoal is one of the few companies in the industry that master all three types. of process equipment at the same time.

In recent years, ONGOAL TECH has gathered outstanding talents in the industry, continuously increased investment in research and development, and strengthened its technical strength. Winning the Innovation Award reflects the effectiveness of ONGOAL’s continued interest in innovation.

In the future, Ongole will further optimize and upgrade its products and technologies in terms of energy consumption, efficiency and intelligence, and prepare for an innovation war to realize our mission of making material handling simpler. Working together to drive sustainability and efficiency. Quality development of the new energy industry chain.

Read the latest battery news shaping the battery market

On January 5, 2022, ONGOAL receives Technology Innovation Award from CATL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://batteriesnews.com/ongoal-received-technology-innovation-award-catl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos