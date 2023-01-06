CES 2023: Google gives Android 13 a magic trick for playing music





Android 13 was released last year, but Google’s work isn’t over yet. A new feature announced at CES 2023 makes it easier than ever to play audio from your Android device on Bluetooth speakers. Called “uninterrupted listening,” the feature aims to make the transition from playing audio content on your phone to other devices seamless and intuitive.

With uninterrupted listening, a notification appears on your smartphone when you get close to your audio device. As you walk around your house, you may want to start listening to a song or podcast on another nearby device, such as a smart speaker or TV. Walking into the kitchen near your Nest Audio while you’re listening to a song on your Pixel Buds Pro?

Google

Essentially, it saves time spent sifting through and switching between the various apps associated with all your Bluetooth audio gadgets by providing a quick way to connect to your device directly from your lock screen. intended to be shortened. With the sheer number of Android devices out there, uninterrupted listening aims to make it easier to connect supported accessories and devices by streamlining the connection process.

Android 13 has done a lot to revamp the Android media player. New features help make it feel like a significant improvement over past iterations of Android software. Google has been working on improving the Bluetooth capabilities of Android devices for years, and this is a solid next step.

Uninterrupted listening may look like Google

Google hasn’t said exactly when uninterrupted listening will roll out to the general public, other than saying users can expect it later this year. remains ambiguous. We know that uninterrupted listening worked for Spotify and YouTube Music from the start, and will likely work for other music services later.

Luckily, this is a quality-of-life feature and not a critical part of Android 13 that was missing at launch, so chances are some people are missing it while waiting for the update. Seems low. However, regardless of when it’s released, this feature will be a free update to all Android device owners, just like all other Android 13 updates.

Today’s tech news curated and condensed for your inbox

Check your email!

Please enter a valid email address to continue.

This email address is currently registered. If you haven’t received the newsletter, please check your spam folder.

Sorry, an error occurred while subscribing. Please try again later.

Editor’s pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-android-13-uninterrupted-listening-audio-transfer-ces-2023-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos