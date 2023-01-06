What happened to Google Search?





Google search was once one of the wonders of the online world. Its clean, uncluttered page of results filtered through the otherwise unmanageable mass of information on the Internet. Today, the world’s largest search engine is not an encyclopedia, but the Yellow Pages.

For example, if you search for a search term that could be an asthma inhaler product, you may have to scroll through up to four large ads before reaching unsponsored results. When you search for clothing, the entire first page will be businesses wanting to sell. Even in non-advertising results, Google gives them high rankings because links full of buzzwords can look like the wrong answer.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, are facing a challenge faced by any company that relies on digital advertising. Place your ad higher and watch your revenue increase while the user experience decreases. In the final set of quarterly results, paid Google search revenue was 2% higher than expected. However, complaints have increased significantly. In November, the Freakonomics podcast called the search engine a set of cheesy tricks. A few months ago, Atlantic magazine asked if it was dying.

Moaning about free services may seem pointless. Google Search is part of his trillion-dollar company leveraging digital advertising. Don’t worry about groundbreaking business ideas like storing electricity in salt. Google advertising accounted for nearly four-fifths of Alphabets’ revenue last quarter.

The company says its goal is to always serve useful ads.It also points out that not all search results show ads. But if the underlying service improved significantly at the same pace, ad congestion would be more favorable. An example of Google’s enhancements is showing more images in search results. Of course, this also happens to be good for advertisers. Other improvements slowed down to appear. Content behind paywalls, for example, has not yet been marked as such.

Google Search was one of many search engines when it launched in the late 90s. But Larry Page and Sergey Brinth’s PageRank algorithm sorted websites by the number of times they were linked to other pages, so search engines were great at showing relevant results. It quickly became one of the most popular.

In theory, users will pick up their sticks and move elsewhere if the service is waning. But Google Search has no real competitors. When was the last time you used Microsoft search engines Bing or DuckDuckGo? The ubiquity of Google’s Chrome browser and the fact that it pays Apple to be your default search engine offers a huge advantage. DuckDuckGo also claims that Google’s rivals are struggling because they can’t crawl or visit sites looking for the same number of links.

does anything change? There have been slow-moving but serious challenges from antitrust authorities aimed at promoting Google’s own services. A more immediate threat could come from OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. There are reports that Microsoft, which has invested in OpenAI, will use OpenAI to allow Bing to reply to queries with answers instead of links to his website. But Google’s own investments in AI could neutralize this threat.

In the meantime, we have to adapt to the prevalence of advertising. Just as he has trained himself to use keywords when searching online, chances are he will start using his Google searches for purchases rather than actual queries. This change can be positive. Outsourcing our collective knowledge to a single technology company didn’t make much sense to begin with.

