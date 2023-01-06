Worsening job cuts plunge Dow down 300 points, confirming tech selloffs could continue for some time





top line

Stocks fall on Thursday, slowing economy following a slew of data points suggesting the labor market remains strong despite widespread layoffs at major tech firms ahead of a key jobs report The Federal Reserve’s campaign to curb inflation by doing so is more aggressive than previously feared.

“The labor market is strong, but fragmented,” said one economist as Amazon plans to… [+] Cut over 18,000 jobs.

Getty Images Key Facts

Despite trading in positive territory early on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 340 points (1%) to 32,930, while the S&P 500 and tech-rich Nasdaq each fell 1.2%. It fell 1.5%.

The 153,000 losses piled up far more than expected by the 153,000 economists after payroll processor ADP reported that private employers added 235,000 jobs in December.

“The labor market is strong but fragmented,” ADP chief economist Nella Richardson said in a statement, adding nearly 400,000 jobs last month as small business jobs revived. On the other hand, large companies reported a decrease of 151,000.

Unemployment insurance claims reported on Thursday also fell short of economists’ expectations, with job cuts last month down 43% from November, according to career services firm Challenger, with employers, mostly in the tech sector, pushing ahead with an aggressive recession. , indicating that the economy as a whole is still creating jobs. The company’s Andrew Challenger said:

“This latest data confirms the Fed’s message that more rate hikes are on the horizon,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya wrote in a report Thursday, with Amazon announcing worse-than-expected layoffs. In total, it cut more than 18,000 jobs as evidence of fears of a potential recession. It could linger “for a while” and hit tech stocks particularly hard.

Things to watch out for

The Labor Department will provide further insight into the job market when it releases its December jobs report on Friday morning. On average, economists expect the economy to add about 203,000 jobs. Far more often than not, it provides additional fodder for the Fed to keep rates higher as officials continue to warn of a further slowdown in the economy as a worrying sign for investors. .

main background

After losing more than 20 million jobs at the start of the pandemic, the labor market has strongly led the economic recovery and remains strong even as some sectors have been hit. Reserve Board (Fed) officials have long pointed to the strength of the labor market as evidence that the economy can withstand further rate hikes. The S&P said he fell 19% last year after he rose nearly 27% in 2021.

tangent

Amazon shares fell nearly 2% on Thursday, pushing e-commerce monolith shares back to an almost three-year low of $81.70. The stock has plummeted 49% over the past year, even worse than his 32% drop on the Nasdaq.

