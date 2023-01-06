CADS StoreSpace reviews 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards brick and mortar winners and finalists — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In an online post, CADS Operations Director Claire Montgomery said:

For the third year in a row, our StoreSpace software proudly sponsors the brick and mortar innovation category. We are pleased to sponsor this award that recognizes the potential of technology used in physical retail spaces.

Sook turns vacant retail spaces into ready-to-use pop-up spaces, complete with modular digital screens that can be customized by any retailer or brand to create a bespoke environment.

Their use of technology revitalizes unused physical retail space to be economically beneficial to landlords, accessible to retailers, and provide a positive and engaging experience for consumers. .

Additionally, they advocate for sustainability. Reconciling physical spaces with Sook produces approximately 30% less CO2 than traditional reconciliations due to the efficiency of modular off-site construction, and all Sook spaces use 100% renewable energy providers powered by

Sooks offerings are of great interest not only to small businesses, but also to global brands. They have secured deals with Uber, Facebook, TikTok, Depop and more.

Their innovation enables retailers and brands of all sizes to connect with their customers through physical stores, making Sook a highly valued winner.

Brain Co., Ltd.

Brain Corps’ autonomous AI-driven robots are designed to make brick-and-mortar retail spaces cleaner and more efficient.

In addition to ensuring satisfactory cleaning coverage, we use data to track our hygiene efforts. As the robot moves through the store, it captures data that provides insights to retailers, such as planogram compliance, inventory levels, and more.

deep north

Deep North provides intelligent video analytics that help brick-and-mortar retailers gain the same insights as e-commerce merchants.

Using AI, computer vision and deep learning, Deep North analyzes behavioral indicators and provides real-time insights to help retailers improve decisions and processes, increasing profitability .

You can also keep costs down by using your existing CCTV cameras.

Jigsaw and Melco

Women’s fashion retailer Jigsaw chose Mercaux as its digital transformation partner to use technology to connect with customers in physical retail spaces.

Mercaux’s Assisted Selling and Digital Styling solutions enable staff to access content such as styling suggestions to enhance the customer’s in-store experience.

The second phase of this partnership includes Mercauxs Next Generation Checkout. This allows customers to checkout using any payment method, further improving the customer experience.

MiniGo

MiniGo is revolutionizing the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in Latin America using autonomous stores with its Grab and Go solution.

Its technology enables fast, autonomous and remote purchases, including automated checkout. It aims to help the physical retail space thrive by making the buying experience less frictional.

musgrave and pricer

Irish grocery retailer Musgrave adopted Pricers’ digital shelf edge technology electronic shelf labels to save labor, improve customer service and operational efficiency, and increase sustainability.

This allows Musgrave to ensure pricing is accurate, free up staff for other tasks, and improve sustainability by reducing the use of paper labels. This optimizes internal processes and improves the overall physical retail experience.

Nudie Jeans and Sitoo

Nudie Jeans uses Sitoo software to connect physical and digital retail systems for a more streamlined customer experience.

Sitoo allows Nudie Jeans store staff and customers to check stock availability across all stores and online, and select shipping options accordingly.

With this technology, they are improving the efficiency of their fulfillment and making their physical retail space more adaptable.

rib cycle

Based in Ribble Valley, Ribble Cycles has redefined the physical retail experience with innovative technology in its flagship showroom.

The showroom features virtual teams for live video chat with experts, digital screens displaying key information about each product, and Europe’s largest 4K video wall. There’s even a signature scent that further enhances the physical retail experience.

Montgomery concludes: Congratulations to all the finalists in the Bricks and Mortar category and to Mr. Sook for taking the top spot.

It was great to see so many great companies recognized for the impact their technological innovation has had on the physical retail space this year. We are already looking forward to next year’s awards!

