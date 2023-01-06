Google mentors 1 million Indian female entrepreneurs.Working with partners to increase numbers, says Antony Blinken





U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Brinken praised the India-U.S. Alliance’s efforts for economic empowerment of women, which connects the private sector and civil society, and supports the growth of women’s businesses, urging Google India to reach 1 million Indians. said she is committed to mentoring women entrepreneurs.

Blinken also launched the U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security here on Wednesday, saying the Biden administration is facing several challenges that often hold women back, such as lack of mentorship and training opportunities. By doing so, he said, it would promote women’s entrepreneurship.

“We are working to create an initiative like the India-U.S. Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment and replicate it where necessary,” said Blinken.

“It brings together the private sector and civil society, providing technical skills and networking opportunities for women in India to help them grow their businesses. women entrepreneurs, and if Google works with other partners to increase that number, Blinken said, it will have a noticeable impact.

Promoting gender equality and equality is a positive part of America’s approach because it recognizes that it is essential to addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“To really lead to an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need women’s full economic participation. As you know, conflict resolution requires women’s leadership. needs women’s ideas and innovation,” he said.

“At the heart of the strategy we advocate is a simple vision: a world where all women and girls everywhere can contribute to and benefit from economic growth and global prosperity. A world in which we all live better,” said Blinken.

Closing the gender gap in the workforce by 2025 would add $28 trillion to the global economy. His contributions are more important than ever, especially as we grapple with recovering from COVID, dealing with the effects of climate and addressing the many conflicts that are also holding back the global economy, he said. said.

As part of the strategy, the United States will improve the economic competitiveness of women and enable more women to fully participate and lead in all sectors of all industries, including CEOs and boards.

“One of the ways we are supporting it is through programs like WE-Champs, through programs like WE-Champs, to support women’s chambers of commerce and businesses in 18 countries across Europe to support women-owned small businesses. Providing technical assistance and training to organizations, which is one practical example of how to implement the first pillar of the strategy, he said.

He argued that the United States would strengthen the underlying support for childcare and elderly care that would allow women to participate equitably in the economy.

“As we heard again this morning, COVID-19 has forced millions of women around the world to leave the workforce to take on the responsibility of caring for their families. , expands access to options and allows caregivers, most of whom are women, to actually return to work,” said Blinken.

