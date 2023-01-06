How to Specify Data Labels in Line Charts in Google Sheets | Matt Cloak Code | | Jan 2023





What I tried, what didn’t work and how I fixed it!

Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash

I was working on a spreadsheet that helped me create a data visualization of my Medium audience statistics. My goal was to give you a cleaner, more organized way to see many of the key metrics within your audience statistics page on Medium.

First, I downloaded a CSV containing all viewer statistics. Then I moved those stats to Google Sheets. Given that the dataset is fairly large, I decided that it would be more efficient to split the data visualization into separate sheets.

Here’s what it looked like.

To be able to use the AudienceStats data in the AudienceCharts visualization, we first had to insert a line chart into the AudienceCharts. Once inserted, double-click on the empty chart to open the setup menu.

In the data range section, I selected the range to use in the graph. If the chart is on the same sheet as the data, just specify the cells (ranges) that contain the data. Something like A1:A1000.

Now, if you want to access data in another sheet, it’s a little different. We still specify the cells (A1:A1000), but we need to include the other sheet names. This tells the chart to look for data within that sheet. To do this, write SheetName!RangeStart:RangeEnd.

See below.

very! Pull from a suitable dataset. Let’s see what that data looks like.

AudienceStats data contains data about the number of followers over a specific time period. There are other columns in this dataset, but for the sake of this post, let’s just focus on followers_total.

Now let’s see how this data is represented in AudienceCharts.

sweet! It is displayed correctly. But to make it easier to read exactly how many followers I have, I want to show some data points and their values. More specifically, I wanted to see the last value of the current total followers count.

Google Sheets allows you to specify what are called data labels. These are point labels that can display the value of the current point. Useful when dealing with larger, more variable values. See below.

Double-click the graph again and go to Customize > Series > SERIES_NAME.

Once in SERIES_NAME, scroll down a bit until you see the data label options.

Check the box to see all data points and their values.

As you can see, this is a bit of a hassle. You’ve now reached the point of this post.

I found this tutorial to do this.

In summary, I needed to add an annotation column next to followers_total. This column contains only the data labels that you want to include in your chart. See below.

Only one cell is filled and it equals the most recent cell (current total).Now I have this column in my dataset! I added it to the series and it worked fine

Except for one caveat.

This is my sheet (with a few other columns) and you can see that only the last data label is displayed. However, you can also see in the top right that the legend is displaying a series of annotation labels in the legend. Even after making the text white, I couldn’t get rid of the colored dashes corresponding to the annotation columns.

How can I solve this? I searched Stack Overflow and found the answer (albeit a very simple one). I needed to include the annotation column as a label for the follower_total series, not as a series of its own.

Here is what I originally had.

And this is what you need.

Almost everything was right, except for one simple (albeit serious) mistake.When using annotation columns to selectively display data labels in line charts

Add annotation columns as labels for existing series. Do not add annotation columns as series.

