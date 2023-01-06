EcoFlow Releases Automatic Lawn Mower, Air Conditioner, Refrigerator TechCrunch





At CES, the company will unveil battery backups, lawn mowers, portable A/C, and portable refrigerators.

At today’s special launch event, home backup power giant EcoFlow unveiled a range of new products, including a “whole home backup power solution.” The company also launched a battery-powered refrigerator and a portable battery-powered air conditioning unit, both of which make sense. I think you can get it.

At CES in Las Vegas today, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch that it also plans to release a full-house battery-backed power solution to align with more portable battery-backed systems and RV-focused solutions. He said he does. The company has been tight-lipped about exactly what it will release and when, but it will be interesting to see what the battery-backed powerhouse announces later this year.

power backup

EcoFlows Whole Home Backup Power Solution is a backup power system intended to keep your home running without a noisy, gas-hungry generator. This kit is available in three different kits so that it can be expanded based on the user’s needs. The company built its solution around the high-end Delta Pro portable power station.

We are excited to introduce our innovative whole-home backup power solutions and new smart devices at CES 2023. We’re creating a more volatile energy situation than ever before,” said Brian Essenmacher, head of business development at EcoFlows, at the company’s press event at CES. “EcoFlow makes power easier than ever, saving users time and money to focus on what matters most, making life at home and outdoors more enjoyable, helping users That’s why we help you get the most out of your life, and in your mobile space.”

The Advanced Kit connects two Delta Pro units via the company’s Double Voltage Hub for an impressive 7,200W output. That should be enough to power almost any device in your home. increase. For those who want to keep the party going even longer, a dual-fuel generator (powered by a propane tank or good old gasoline) can be hooked up to further reduce dependence on the power grid.

EcoFlow Wave 2: Portable Air Conditioner and Heater

Not exactly powerful in terms of cooling or heating, but for a portable battery-powered unit, the upgraded EcoFlow Wave 2 welcomes fresh (or hot) air. It works for up to 8 hours and weighs 14 kg (33 lbs) for portability.

The heating/cooling unit has a cooling capacity of 5,100 BTU and a heating capacity of 6,100 BTU, comparable to entry level window AC units. Assuming the RV itself is well insulated, it’s enough to cool or heat a small space such as a room or his RV.

EcoFlow Glacier: portable refrigerator with ice maker

A day wouldn’t end the same if you couldn’t enjoy it with a cold margarita. So EcoFlow covers that aspect as well. Glacier has a high-capacity ice maker that can make 18 ice cubes four times an hour. The refrigerator can run 24 hours a day on a single charge and has the option of direct solar charging. Connect a solar panel and you can use it almost indefinitely.

The refrigerator has a built-in 297Wh battery and lots of power-saving features to further extend its cooling capacity.

EcoFlow Blade: robotic lawnmower

So far, EcoFlow’s marketing and messaging has focused on disaster response and power outages. The mower can be operated via an app and features automatic leaf collection, virtual perimeter navigation, and all sorts of other great features of a fully robotic mower.

The company says the device features advanced route planning and virtual perimeter planning, obstacle climbing and avoidance, and anti-theft capabilities. The device has his 4G built-in so you can happily roam around your home even when you’re out of Wi-Fi range.

It is scheduled to be released in April this year, and the price is undecided.

