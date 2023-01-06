Marvel Snap weakens the leader





Second Dinner’s Ben Brode confirmed on Twitter that the Marvel Snap’s Leader Card power will be reduced by 1.

On Twitter, Second Dinner Chief Development Officer Ben Brode recently shared information about the adjustments being made to Marvel Snap leader cards. This reduces power by 1.

Brode pointed out at the beginning of the Twitter thread about the leader that there was a discussion about “Kardner freaks that reduce the leader’s power by 1”. Brode provides a note of clarification that was originally intended to accompany the change, after stating some context that may have been missing regarding this weakening.

“The Leader effect has proven to be very frustrating for many players, and its ability to lock down the game and discourage other 6-cost card play is polarizing. We’re taking a little power away from him for now and looking to make further changes to future cards.”

This additional explanation explains that Leader is not only a frustrating card for many Marvel Snap players, but is also noticeably divisive due to its ability to discourage play of other 6-cost cards. For this reason, Second His Dinner gives the leader a slight weakening that reduces his power by 1, while also “considering making further changes to the card in the future.”

Broad added that the last sentence of the memo does not indicate that the leader may change again at the second dinner, but rather that the team is currently “deciding exactly what changes to make.” I’m tweeting that it shows. Elsewhere on his Twitter thread, Brode answers questions from players, including whether teams track win rate data. To this, Brode responds that the team is “tracking a variety of data to try and triangulate balance issues.”

All in all, a thread worth reading by Marvel Snap players, not just for the changes made to the reader, but for other aspects of the game as well. It will be interesting to see how the 1 power reduction affects his Marvel Snap leader, and if other changes are made to the leader.

While we wait to see if any additional changes are made to cards like Leader, here are previous Marvel Snaps, including a list of all the new cards in the Savage Lands season of Marvel Snaps, as well as a guide on how to do it. Please be sure to read the article. Counter Zab with Marvel Snap.

