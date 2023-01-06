Great Deal: Get Up To $99 Off Apple’s 2022 iPad Air At Amazon’s Lowest Price Ever





Today we’re tracking two discounts for the 2022 iPad Air. This includes the lowest prices ever for Wi-Fi and cellular models. These deals can only be found on Amazon, and inventory for most tablets fluctuates.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner of Amazon. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site running.

Shoppers should be aware that for both of these sales, the correct transaction price will not be displayed until they go to the checkout screen. Best price available.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model dropped in price from $599.00 to $499.99 at checkout. It’s only available in purple and blue, rivaling the all-time lows for those colors.

Note: Transaction prices are not displayed until checkout.

Next up is the 64GB cellular iPad Air at $649.99 at checkout, down from $749.00. It’s available in purple, blue, and starlight, rivaling the all-time high prices seen in those colors last year.

Note: Transaction prices are not displayed until checkout.

Check out our exclusive Apple Deal Roundup for the best deals on Apple products and related accessories this week.

popular stories

Apple broke with 21 years of tradition

Last week, Apple broke with a 21-year-old tradition by not releasing a new Mac in the fourth quarter of this year for the first time since 2000. to this year. Historically, Apple has launched at least one new Mac model in the fourth quarter each year, and that’s until the next quarter.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is said to feature a digital crown, waist-mounted battery pack, and more

According to The Information, Apple’s mixed reality headsets feature physical dials for switching to real-world views, waist-mounted battery packs, tiny motors that automatically adjust lenses, and more. A concept rendering paywall report based on allegedly leaked information by Ian Zelbo aims to reveal a wide range of previously unheard of specific features…

iPhone 15 Pro model rumored to feature titanium frame, Taptic buttons, increased RAM and more

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with several new features, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and more RAM, according to tech analyst Jeff Pu. In today’s research note from Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup.

5 features we can expect from both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

According to recent rumors, Apple is trying to bridge the gap between the standard and high-end models in the iPhone line with the iPhone 15, due out in September. There are “serious concerns” about how certain models in the iPhone 14 lineup are performing, and Apple is reportedly looking to re-evaluate its treatment of this low-end versus high-end model…

7 iOS features to release or expand in 2023

2023 is fast approaching and it will be another busy year for iPhone software. Details about iOS 17 have yet to be revealed, but Apple has previously announced several features that will be available this year as part of upcoming updates such as iOS 16.3 and iOS 16.4. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of his iOS features scheduled to launch or expand in additional countries in 2023, including Apple Pay Later.

Google urges Apple to ‘don’t drop the ball’ in new billboard message fix promoting RCS

Google continues its #GetTheMessage campaign trying to convince Apple to adopt the RCS messaging protocol, this time with a big New Year-themed ad at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas.Digital Billboard urges Apple to ‘not drop the ball’ in fixing ‘pixelated photos and videos’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/05/deals-take-up-to-99-off-ipad-air/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos