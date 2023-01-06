New Android Auto feature transforms car displays into user designs TechCrunch





Google rolled out new Android Auto features on Thursday to make it easier for drivers to navigate, play podcasts and music, and communicate on the go.

First previewed at Google’s I/O event in May, the new user experience design update features a split-screen layout that simultaneously displays important information such as instructions, music, and text. Drivers no longer have to leave the map view to navigate menus and settings to pause a song or display a message.

Google says the split-screen layout is compatible with all cars, so it can automatically reconfigure based on whether the car’s screen is portrait, widescreen, or some other size. The company did not respond to TechCrunch’s question about whether the new Android Auto feature will roll out to all Android-enabled vehicles today via an over-the-air software update.

At CES on Thursday, Google provided details of what the display will look like to drivers. Maps is now located on the screen closer to the driver’s seat, with a ‘quick launcher’ that gives the driver quick access to recently used apps. The new media card includes Material You, Google’s new unified design language, and features art from Driver’s favorite albums.

Android Auto also gets an update to Google Assistant, which now offers smart suggestions like missed call reminders, instant arrival time sharing, and instant media access. Google introduces progress bars for music and podcasts, allowing drivers to skip songs and episodes ahead (thanks for skipping the ads!). The company said this was one of the most requested features he said. It also provides on-screen shortcuts for replying to messages and calling your favorite contacts. Also, the latest Pixel and Samsung phones will soon be able to make calls using WhatsApp with Android Auto.

In addition to updating the user design and experience, Google is also making it easier to share digital car key access. Currently, users can share digital keys between his Pixel and his iPhone, but it will soon be extended to Samsung phones and Xiaomi users as well. This is already supported in BMW vehicles, but Google says the digital car key will expand to more brands in the future.

Google-equipped car updates

Honda, Chevrolet, Polestar, Volvo, and many other OEMs have Google in their cars. This means you can find Google Assistant, Google Maps and other apps from Google Play directly on your car screen without relying on your phone.

At CES, Google hinted that other car brands such as Ford and Lincoln will also be built at Google in the second half of 2023, and shared a number of updates to this integrated service, including:

The Waze app will be available on select Renault vehicles. Starting with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3, automakers using Google Automotive Services will be able to take advantage of Google’s new HD maps. HD maps display accurate road details such as lane markers, signs, and road barriers to better support advanced driver assistance technologies that promise hands-on experience. – Free driving on certain roads. YouTube can be viewed on the car screen when the driver is stationary. This is in addition to Tubi and MGM+ already available on Google Play. Google said it would bring the feature to Volvo cars at his CES last year.

