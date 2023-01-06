Google Unveils New High-Resolution Maps, Rolls Out Android Auto Redesign





Google has announced a new HD version of its Maps service for cars powered by the Android Automotive operating system. New HD maps provide more detailed road markings, lane level localization, road barriers and signs. The feature debuted on the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 models and benefits from the vehicle’s lidar, radar and camera sensors to ensure a safer driving experience.

Volvo EX90 with Google HD Maps

The Volvos HD Map demo lets users view a detailed model of their vehicle on screen, mimicking every action a driver would make. HD maps are only available for vehicles using Google Automotive services.

HD maps also work in concert with the Volvos Pilot Assist feature and future autonomous driving platforms from other automakers to ensure the best possible driving experience in assisted autonomous vehicles. Volvo and Polestar vehicles also feature remote check-in via Google smart home devices. Users can ask the Google Assistant to heat the car, check the battery level and other useful features. The remote check-in feature debuted in the US and will be rolled out to other markets later this year. Google also announced that his new Waze app for Android Automotive is now available on his Renault Austral Hybrid and Megane E-Tech vehicles.

In related news, Google announced that the redesigned split-screen Android Auto look is now officially open to users. His new look Android Auto was previously limited to beta testers since November.

The new Android Auto UI prioritizes split-screen apps for navigation and content playback, so you don’t have to constantly switch apps while driving. Some cars support up to three app windows at a time, while others just show two apps side by side. Easily access your Google Assistant, notifications, and app library from your dock.

