6 Biggest Retail Tech News Articles of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





3. Aldi UK Retail Technology Veteran Sireesh Nallanthighal Begins a New Chapter

Sireesh Nallanthighal retired from Aldi UK after holding various roles over the past 16 years, most recently as Digital Transformation Lead.

He is currently co-founder and CTO of TheCarCrowd, touted as the UK’s first split-investment platform for classic and luxury cars.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: My colleagues mean everything to me and make my job fun (most of the time!)

He added: I grew up in the business, joined right out of college at 23, got engaged, bought my first home, got married, bought my second house, my house. He has shared life’s important moments with the Aldi family, including the purchase of his first car, becoming a father.

It has been supported by celebration and mourning. My experiences here shaped who I am today.

There were many career highlights. The mistakes I made helped me learn with the support of those around me.

I feel indebted to this business and will continue to cherish it from the bottom of my heart. We also thank our suppliers/partners with whom we have worked together over the years.

I am proud to say that I am Aldi, humbled by the warmth of business throughout my career and now heading into a new chapter. Thank you very much.

4. A History of Online Retail in the Works: The First-ever Amazon Strike in the UK Scheduled for January 25th

Amazon UK workers at their Coventry warehouse have agreed to a first strike date.

The UK’s first Amazon strike is scheduled for January 25th, with further dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of fulfillment center workers voted to ignore the US e-commerce giant’s 50p an hour offer, according to the GMB union.

More than 98% of workers voted to strike in the polls closed on December 16th.

5. Chipotle partners with Snapchat to focus on healthy habits for new augmented reality experiences

Chipotle Mexican Grill kicks off 2023 with a new line of lifestyle bowls as it looks to accommodate modern wellness habits.

The brand will also launch wellness-inspired AR lenses on Snapchat to encourage people to maintain healthy habits and offer free guac to attendees.

Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Brandt, has created seven new lifestyle bowls that incorporate a modern take on Gen Z and millennial wellbeing.

We make New Year’s resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients.

The AR lens will be available on Friday, January 13th. This is also known as Quitters Day.

100,000 people in the US who complete the Snapchat Challenge will win a free small side or topping guacamole promo code.

According to Chipotle, the activation marks the first time a restaurant brand has promoted physical activity and wellness through Snapchat’s AR lens.

6. Flight: Walmart claims the largest drone delivery footprint of any U.S. retailer

Walmart reports that it is now working with vendors to operate 36 drone delivery hubs in seven US states.

This marks the completion of the retailer’s drone hub expansion plans announced last year.

Vik Gopalakrishnan, Vice President of Innovation & Automation, Walmart US, said:

We are encouraged by the positive response from our customers and look forward to making even more progress in 2023.

