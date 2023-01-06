Playing with technology is serious business





Stijn Lehaen, Director of Technology and Infrastructure, VRT

People in your organization are trying, experimenting, testing, implementing the latest technology, or they are effectively endangered dinosaurs. Today, there are typically no “safe” compromises that allow organizations to ponder when and how they are ready to face change.

In recent years, there has been an AI revolution that has taken the world by storm and surprised even those deeply involved in AI. (Google co-founder Sergey Brin admitted in 2017 that he didn’t think it was coming, even though he was sitting right next to Google’s chief AI rep. ) Hence entrepreneur Marc Andreessen’s 2011 statement “Software is eating the world”.

Generative AI

Now, thanks to the likes of DALL-E, Midjourney, and open-source Stable Diffusion, there’s another rapidly growing mutation in the form of generative AI, which is set to see a staggering rise in 2022. These tools are a kind of “Cambrian Explosion” AI-generated image, audio, and video of any kind.

We also see 3D content, which is not only attractive and aesthetically pleasing, but also has the potential to revolutionize (or repel?) the way humans create, edit and experience media and other content. Evolution that used to take months is now happening in weeks. You almost need AI to handle all the newly published papers on AI in media creation!

In a rapidly changing world, nothing is certain anymore and disruptive technologies and business models are swarming around every corner for both public broadcasters and commercial media companies. deal with this uncertainty.

VRT has extensive experience using various agile methodologies over the past decade. This was typically done with a team focused on software development and integration. But now, more than a year later, we are implementing, practicing, and preaching the same core agile principles and learnings across all our technology teams.

flexible mindset

We don’t approach this agile transformation as a set of rules that change processes. Instead, we try to make a more flexible mindset part of our company and team culture.

This is not a question of those who believe in change and those who do not. It’s either you can control it or you can’t. Either way, change and disruption are happening, usually at a much faster rate than anyone would like. But even in the face of this harsh reality, we can find creative ways to maintain control, cope, and master.

Therefore, as a manager, you need to set aside time for professionals and engineers in your organization to play, experiment, and familiarize themselves with new technologies in their busy schedules. We need to keep our teams motivated to regularly explore and assess how they manage their workload and how they provide the most value to the rest of the organization. You also need to explain and demonstrate to your internal stakeholders that this is not only well-invested time, but much-needed time if you don’t want to become obsolete as an organization. .

To quote the famous designer Charles Eames, “Toys and games are the prelude to serious ideas.”

This article first appeared in issue 54 of tech-i magazine.

