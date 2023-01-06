From folding treadmills to robotic dogs, the best innovations at the global tech show





Tech companies are showing off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.

The show officially opened on Thursday, with thousands of investors, media and tech insiders flocking to the Las Vegas cavernous venue to see the latest tech from big companies and startups.

Here are some highlights:

“talking” pet

Ever wondered what your dog would say if it could talk to you?

FluentPet promises a next-best button, which the company says can be trained to press when your pet is hungry, needs to get out, or wants to play. .

The buttons are housed in a hexagonal plastic mat called a hectile. Hectiles can be connected together to form larger button collections.

According to Leo Trottier, CEO of FluentPet, dogs have the precision and specificity of a button, so knowing some of what they’re being understood means they actually know what they want. You complain less because you no longer wonder if you are communicating.

At CES, the company announced FluentPet Connect. This is a new app that notifies owners when their dogs press buttons and collects data on how they use them.

The Fluent Pets Starter Kit includes a hextile, speaker, and 6 buttons and is priced at $159.95. The app does not require a subscription.

tech stroller

Canadian startup Gluxkind’s smart stroller is designed to make life easier for parents on the move.

This AI-powered stroller has sensors that can sense when you pick up a noisy baby.

When your baby is in the stroller, you need to keep your hands on it, but the battery helps propel the stroller, making it easier to climb hills. If you move too far from the person pushing it, it will automatically stop. You can also rock your baby back and forth.

The battery lasts about 8 hours and takes 2-4 hours to recharge.

Anne Hunger, who co-founded the company with husband Kevin Huang after the birth of her daughter in 2020, looked at the stroller market and was really surprised to find none that showed any level of automation or electrification. rice field.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the stroller and hopes it will be delivered starting in July. Prices start at $3,300.

calming pillow

Need a break? According to his Yukai Engineering in Japan, the company’s robotic pillow can help users relax by mimicking the rhythm of breathing.

The soft and fluffy pillow gently stretches and vibrates when placed on your stomach. The idea is that as your breathing begins to synchronize with the movement of your pillow, you will begin to breathe more slowly and deeply.

Developed based on research at the University of Tokyo.

Yukai President Shunsuke Aoki says the pillow can help remote workers who are struggling to quit their jobs.

The version shown at CES is a prototype. The company is looking for a partner and hopes to start production this year.

robot dog

Meet Dog-E, the excitable robodog

Dog-E, released by toy maker WowWee, has over a million light, sound and personality trait combinations.

Dog-E starts with a blank canvas and develops its personality as you set it up.

Connected to an app, the toy has audio sensors to hear sounds, touch sensors on the sides and body, and a tail that can be programmed to display glowing icons and messages when shaken.

WowWee’s Jessica Kalichman says it’s a good option for those who can’t commit to getting a real puppy, or who may have allergies.

For those who aren’t ready to get a dog yet, I think this is a great test to take care of, feed, raise, and actually test drive a dog for your family.

WowWee plans to bring Dog-E to stores in September. It retails for $79. The app that controls the toy’s movements does not require a subscription.

folding treadmill

If you want a treadmill but don’t have a lot of space, WalkingPad offers a lightweight treadmill that folds in half and stores under a wall or bed when not in use.

The WalkingPad reaches speeds of 7.5 mph (12 kph). It also includes a removable phone or tablet holder and a free app to track your workouts. Its creator envisions remote her workers to be able to stay healthy at home.

An early version of the WalkingPad went viral on TikTok as influencers added it to their daily work-from-home videos.

Walking Pad creator King Smith Fitness opened its first headquarters in Dallas in December.

