HTC Unveils Latest Vive XR Elite Headset at US Electronics Show





TAIPEI, Jan. 6 (CNA) Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp. is stepping up its efforts to tap into the global virtual reality market, launching its latest VR headset, the Vive XR Elite, at CES. Announced on the first day of the trade. Show in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The company’s latest flagship VR model, the Vive XR Elite, combines VR and mixed reality (MR) capabilities in one device, HTC said in a statement.

The Vive XR Elite is HTC’s first headset to offer a full-color RGB pass-through camera and hand-tracking capabilities that enable a whole new dimension of MR scenarios, making it ideal for gaming, entertainment, fitness, commercial, education, and production arenas. said.

According to HTC, the device is equipped with four wide-angle field-of-view (FOV) cameras, six-degree-of-freedom spatial (6DoF) precision, a depth sensor, and capacitive sensing for hand tracking and controller finger movement. .

Many of these features offer users several ways to enhance their overall experience by incorporating VR and MR content into their headsets.

HTC chairman and co-founder Cher Wang said in a statement that the all-in-one Vive XR Elite represents the latest milestone in progress towards a fully immersive internet. .

“This advanced yet compact device offers consumers the best of the world and offers the ideal physical gateway into the universe of experiences offered by VIVERSE, our version of the Metaverse, and the latest It offers a wide range of content inputs up to standard as WiFi 6E,” said Wang.

HTC launched its first VR headset, the HTC Vive, in 2015, and since then has diversified its product mix and introduced follow-up models to offset the impact of a weakening global smartphone market. .

The Taiwanese brand has also started exploring business opportunities related to ‘Metaverse’, describing its own platform as ‘Viverse’, an animated virtual world for ‘Metaverse’ innovation.

Priced at US$1,099 and weighing just 625 grams including the battery, the Vive XR Elite opened up for pre-order on Thursday.

HTC said it plans to launch a business version of the Vive XR later this year.

In addition to HTC, several other Taiwanese tech companies are showcasing their innovations at CES 2023, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics trade fairs.

Among them, PC brand Acer Inc. has introduced an update to SpatialLabs TrueGame, a glasses-free 3D gaming application that offers enhanced stereo rendering capabilities.

We also announced the eKinekt BD 3 Bike Desk. This is a desk paired with an exercise bike to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Rival Asustek Computer Inc. has announced its own new Spatial Vision display. It is the world’s first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop display that enables an immersive 3D experience on laptops without the need for wearables.

In the flat panel industry, Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) showcased its large format Fully Integrated Display Module Plus (FIDM Plus) solution.

According to AUO, FIDM Plus incorporates a camera, infrared (IR) sensor, ambient light sensor, and large touch display integrated panel for multi-screen sharing synchronization, instant navigation, security, multimedia entertainment, interactive games, and video. It realizes functions such as meetings.

