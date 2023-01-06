Samsung’s quarterly profit hits eight-year low amid weak demand for memory chips and smartphones • TechCrunch





Samsung Electronics’ preliminary estimates show that its operating profit plummeted 69% to $3.4 billion in the December quarter, its lowest level in eight years. High inflation and a slowing economy are reducing global demand for memory chips and smartphones.

Overall profit declined significantly quarter-on-quarter as memory business performed significantly lower due to weak demand and weak smartphone sales amid continued external uncertainties, including potential global economic downturn , the company said in a statement.

The memory chip maker and smartphone maker had sales of 70 trillion won ($55 billion) in the fourth quarter, down about 8.6% year-on-year.

A sharp drop in demand for memory chips such as DRAM and NAND used in gadgets and data centers is also forcing manufacturers and vendors to cut prices, according to TrendForce.

For the memory business, market researchers said the fall in demand in the fourth quarter was better than expected as customers adjusted inventories in an attempt to further tighten their fiscal policies amid concerns over deteriorating consumer sentiment. In the mobile experience business, sales and earnings of smartphones decreased due to sluggish demand caused by prolonged macroeconomic problems, resulting in a decrease in profit.

Many semiconductor companies, including Micron and SK Hynix, plan to cut capital expenditures and reduce inventories this year. Samsung previously said it had no plans to cut capital expenditures.

Geopolitical risk is another concern for semiconductor companies embroiled in the tech war between the US and China. Last October, the United States rolled out new export controls that require companies to obtain licenses to sell semiconductor chips for supercomputers and artificial intelligence to Chinese companies.

Samsung reportedly received a one-year exemption from the U.S. government to continue ordering U.S.-made chip manufacturing equipment from its Chinese fabs, including its NAND flash memory chip factory in Xi’an and its chip packaging facility in Suzhou. . Despite exemptions to maintain facilities in China, there is always the risk that US restrictions could hit chip companies with customers in China broadly.

Earlier this week, South Korea said it planned to increase tax cuts for semiconductor companies to support South Korean chip companies and strengthen the country’s key industries. The move comes after Samsung and SK Hynix paid the highest corporate tax among other top 100 global chipmakers including TSMC, Intel and SMIC in 2021.

A major South Korean chip conglomerate will benefit from a planned 8% to 15% tax credit on investments in manufacturing facilities. According to South Korea’s Ministry of Finance, small and medium-sized semiconductor companies will receive a tax cut of 16% to up to 25%.

The tech giant has released its full earnings statement, including its fourth-quarter net profit, and will provide more details later this month.

