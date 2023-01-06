10 Best Switch Games of 2022 by Metacritic





With 2022 behind us, it’s a perfect time to reflect on 2022 and see what the gaming industry will look like in 2022. This time, we’re talking about the Nintendo Switch, a fantastic hybrid console that has delivered great titles to all kinds of players since its release in 2017.

From action games to shooters to strategy to some great JRPGs, Switch has been releasing non-stop over the past 12 months. Metacritic analyzed all the data gleaned from hundreds of expert reviews and public opinion to find out who’s the best. The entire list is top 40, but we’ve decided to narrow it down to just the top 10 titles on console.

Top 10 Switch Games of 2022 (by Metacritic) Portal Companion Collection Persona 5 Royal Xenoblade Chronicles 3NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa EditionAtari 50: The Anniversary CelebrationNeon WhiteTunicCuphead in the Delicious Last Course13 Sentinels: Aegis RimThe Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Simply put, a title needs at least 7 reviews on Metacritic to get a place on the list, all of which were released between 01/01/2022 and 12/31/2022. must be

Considering there’s only one Nintendo-published title in the top 10 (Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is third), this list is certainly a bit of a surprise. The rest of the list consists almost entirely of long-awaited console ports (such as Persona 5 Royal and NieR Automata) and other kinds of re-releases. Breaking the mold are his two of the highest-scoring indie releases of the past year, Neon White and Tunic.

I’m not saying that Nintendo didn’t put out good games last year. On the contrary, it was a great roster: Pokemon legends Arceus, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 and many others are shining examples of innovation and creativity working hand-in-hand with the Nintendo brand. Plus, we know 2023 will be a great year for fans thanks to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

