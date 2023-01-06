Motorola’s new phone is for people who really, really love their Lenovo ThinkPads.





Lenovo’s popular ThinkPadlaptop line finally includes a mobile sidekick. Motorola’s ThinkPhone, unveiled at CES, has a similar aesthetic to ThinkPad computers, down to the distinctive red button. Lenovo-owned Motorola appears to be focusing on three specific areas for his business ThinkPhones: security, durability, and productivity. Motorola has not disclosed the price of the device.

One of the ThinkPhone’s most interesting features is its customizable red key that can be used to launch specific apps and features, such as Microsoft Teams’ walkie-talkie feature. This is similar to Samsung’s programmable buttons on his XCover6Pro. This is also a phone developed for enterprise and industrial use.

Since this is a work device, the ThinkPhone naturally includes a range of productivity features that make it easy to connect your phone to your PC. Many of these features are already available through Motorola’s existing Ready For software that can be found on previously launched phones such as the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Plus. These include the ability to use your ThinkPhone as a laptop webcam for video calls, the ability to automatically connect to your Windows laptop over Wi-Fi when your Windows laptop is nearby, and the ability to connect your ThinkPhone to a Windows computer. Includes drag-and-drop file transfer, and an integrated clipboard. However, the ThinkPhone’s red key allows access to some of these features, which sets it apart from Motorola’s other devices.

Motorola’s ThinkPhone next to a ThinkPad laptop

motorola

Motorola also positions the ThinkPhone as ideal for storing sensitive work-related information. The device has another processor called Moto KeySafe that separates PINs, passwords, and other sensitive data. ThinkShield and Moto Threat Defense software from Lenovo and Motorola are also included on the device. ThinkPhones also have tools that allow IT to manage aspects such as lock screen settings and network alerts.

As for durability, the ThinkPhone is MIL STD 810H certified, and Motorola says it’s made from aramid fiber, which is stronger than steel. It also uses Gorilla Glass Victus and can withstand drops from up to 1.25 meters. Like most modern phones, the ThinkPhone comes with his IP68 water resistance rating.

Many of the ThinkPhone’s other specs are similar to those found in standard flagship smartphones. The phone has a 6.6-inch display, Android 13 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The announcement comes at a time when there is more emphasis on cross-platform compatibility between smartphones and laptops across the industry. Introduced the ability to move FaceTime calls seamlessly between Mac and Mac computers. Google’s Phone Hub feature lets you check your phone’s signal and battery status, sync notifications, and access photos from your Chromebook’s camera roll.

