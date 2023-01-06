AMD Challenges Intel’s Gaming Dominance With New 3D V-Cache Chip





When Intel (INTC -0.43%) launched the first batch of Raptor Lake PC CPUs, it was clear Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.60%) was in trouble. Intel’s chips not only outperformed AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series chips in single-threaded, multi-threaded and gaming workloads, they did so at a lower price point. AMD hasn’t officially cut prices, but Ryzen 7000 chips have been selling well below their MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) since mid-November.

AMD has one secret: its revolutionary 3D V-Cache technology. AMD’s first attempt at a 3D V-Cache chip was mixed. The 5800X3D was the fastest gaming chip when it launched last year, but hit hard in non-gaming workloads. This time around, the company seems to have figured out a way to minimize the downside.

Keep your data closer to the CPU

AMD announced three new 3D V-Cache chips on Wednesday, but prices were not disclosed. His 7800X3D with 8 cores, 7900X3D with 12 cores and 7950X3D with 16 cores are AMD’s second round chips using this technology.

3D V-Cache allows AMD to stack additional memory on top of the processor. PCs typically come with gigabytes of random access memory, but this memory is much slower to access than the ultra-fast memory used for caching built into the CPU. High-end CPUs typically have tens of megabytes of cache memory.

A surefire way to speed up your application is to put as much data in the CPU cache as possible. The more cache memory you have, the more data you can copy, and the less time your CPU has to wait to access slow system memory. Larger caches can significantly improve performance for data-intensive applications such as games.

This is the premise behind AMD’s 3D V-Cache chips. These three new chips are basically standard Ryzen 7000 chips with an extra 64MB of cache memory, a lower power envelope to keep temperatures down, and slightly lower clock speeds. The chip won’t be available until February, but it should offer incredible gaming performance.

A major problem with AMD’s first 3D V-Cache chips was the slow performance of non-cache intensive applications. The 5800X3D’s clock speed was lower than standard chips, so single-threaded performance was lackluster. Also, multithreading performance was limited due to the need to reduce power consumption.

AMD has mostly fixed the first problem with their new 3D V-Cache chips. The base clock speeds are a few hundred megahertz lower than AMD’s standard Ryzen CPUs, but the boost clock speeds are the same. Single-threaded performance may still be a bit lower, but the gap should be much smaller this time around.

However, due to the lower power limits of these 3D V-Cache chips, multithreaded performance can still be an issue. We’ll have to wait for third-party reviews to see just how much progress AMD has made on that front.

AMD could steal the gaming crown

Intel’s Raptor Lake processors are champions when it comes to gaming performance, but AMD may be able to surpass Raptor Lake with 3D V-Cache chips next month. .

Intel is reportedly planning a variant of its flagship Raptor Lake processor, the 13900KS, which would run at a higher base clock and feature a boost clock of 6GHz right out of the box. These higher frequencies improve single-threaded performance, which is important for games. It may not be enough to overcome AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech, but it certainly fills the gap.

AMD’s 3D V-Cache chips will cost more than standard Ryzen chips. Performance may outpace its competitors, but price versus performance may be another story. I can do it.

Timothy Green holds a position at Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool’s recommended options are Intel’s Jan 2023 long call at $57.50, Intel’s Jan 2025 long call at $45, and Intel’s Jan 2025 put short at $45. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

