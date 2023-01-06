Qualcomm follows Apple’s lead and brings satellite messaging to Android…





Following Apple’s big announcement at the iPhone 14 launch event late last year, Qualcomm has decided to follow Cupertino’s lead and offer satellite messaging for certain high-end Android smartphones. And in some ways it will be better – you’ll probably have to pay for that privilege.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon Satellite will come to premium Android handsets in the second half of 2023, but availability is up to manufacturers and mobile service providers. A Tech Advisor colleague is now seeking clarification on whether Qualcomm’s latest high-end mobile phones announced with his chipset will support the service, but it seems likely that they won’t. .

So it’s still not clear which phones will get the new tech first or not at all.The situation with Android devices is not uncommon.However, the most interesting part is that Snapdragon Satellite is Apple’s satellite product or how it will be in the future.

Emergency SOS via satellite on the iPhone 14 is actually a one-way messaging service. Strictly speaking, emergency contacts can respond to messages they receive, but only when relevant, with a yes or no response, while medical personnel may request further information in additional messages. may respond. However, there is no opportunity to exchange comments with loved ones.

Apple’s Emergency SOS was not designed to facilitate two-way communication.

apple

Snapdragon Satellite won’t be able to do that, at least not initially, but it plans to eventually support two-way satellite-based messaging. According to Qualcomm, this is a world first. One day, an Android user may be able to send and receive messages without being connected to his traditional mobile network. It’s an utterly more appealing concept than a service limited to just alerting contacts about emergencies that the average cell phone owner would probably find it hard to imagine themselves involved with. .

But what about costs? This remains a mystery. Qualcomm isn’t making any big claims about the service being bundled for free with new purchases. Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after you buy a 14-series iPhone, like Apple did, but we don’t know how much it will cost after that – but chip makers, not phone makers. As such, we are not in a position to do so anyway. Pricing, as well as availability, is determined by service providers and phone manufacturers.

However, even if it requires an extra charge or the two-way part of the service is a bit off, the new service would take a toll on Apple’s dominance in this space. It will be interesting to see how Cupertino reacts. As ever, the competition is great for users, and perhaps this will lead to the iPhone 15 being announced in the fall.

