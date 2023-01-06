Cyberpunk 2077s Investor Lawsuit Has Almost Nothing Resolved





You may remember that a long time ago, a class action lawsuit was formed to accuse CDPR of lying about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. As a result, the stock was tanked.

CDPR’s share price is actually up 51% in the last six months as Cyberpunk 2077 made a pretty solid comeback, but nearly 60% in the five years since its heyday when it was sunbathing with The Witcher 3’s release. is falling.

Today, only a fraction of the class action lawsuits claiming more than $11 million in damages have settled for just $1.85 million, less than 20% of the maximum amount. That’s about 0.49 cents per share in 2020 if he gets a CDPR security.

The main complaint is that CDPR made materially false and misleading statements prior to release, and that the game is inherently unplayable on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One prior to launch. One such statement came from CEO Adam Kacinski that Cyberpunk 2077 performed surprisingly well on previous-gen consoles back in November 2020, just weeks before launch. Anyone who ended up playing the game on those consoles found it plain wrong. So these issues were completely hidden until the game was published.

Ultimately, CDPR was ruled by a judge in the Central District of California that some kind of payment was due, but when the stock peaked at $31 before this turmoil, it paid 0.49 cents per qualifying share. was. loss.

To CDPR’s credit, they’ve spent the last two years working tirelessly to fix, patch, and possibly launch the game. Instead, it will be developed alongside a new Witcher trilogy and another new IP that will appear here years from now. CDPR still has big plans.

Cyberpunk 2077’s situation has gotten more complicated over the past two years, and I still don’t think CDPR has taken full responsibility for the launch situation. However, it’s undisputed how much the developers have improved the game since then, and for a while it was an easily recommended title.

