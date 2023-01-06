Ring dash cam now available for pre-order





Two years after it was first announced, the Ring Car Cam finally made its grand debut on Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas. Amazon will start shipping his Car Cam to consumers on February 15, but it’s currently taking pre-orders for $200. The retail price will be increased to $250.

ring ring car cam

Credit: Amazon

The stylish new Car Cam offers dual wide-angle HD cameras with night vision that detect and record motion. Owners can receive real-time alerts when motion is detected, see inside the car, and talk to anyone in the car with live view and two-way call via the Ring app, but the Car Cam is not his home. only when connected to WiFi.

A double-sided dash cam is mounted on a sophisticated arm that raises the unit to the proper height and records from both directions. Plugs into your car’s OBD-II port.

Amazon also offers a Car Cam subscription service called Ring Protect Go. For $6 a month (or $60 a year), a subscriber can use his LTE data to access live view and two-way calling, and download recordings when the car is away from his WiFi at home. You can also His 30-day trial of Ring Protect Go starts when a user first sets up his Ring Car Cam in his Ring app.

Ring Car Cams’ built-in sensors detect movement in and around your car while it’s parked. You can receive motion alerts in the Ring app and see what triggered them in Live View when the car is connected to his Wi-Fi at home or away from home.

Ring Car Cam can only be used on vehicles with the OBD-II port on the left side of the steering wheel. One more note: The Ring Car Cam can only be shipped to the 50 US territories.

Also note: Car Cam is not compatible with certain electric vehicles or other vehicles. Check here for a list of known vehicles that are not compatible with the Ring Car Cam.

Senior Commerce Editor

Hearst Autos Senior Commerce Editor John Langston is an avid motorcyclist and gear collector. His work has been published in Mens Journal, The Drive, Rider, Iron & Air, Cycle World and more.

