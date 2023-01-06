China’s NetEase Acquires SkyBox Labs Game Studio Behind Halo Infinite





Canadian company SkyBox Labs is co-developing Halo Infinite for Microsoft’s Xbox. NetEase acquired SkyBox Labs as part of an aggressive international push and as it has its sights set on a slice of the console market.

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

NetEase announced on Friday that it has acquired Canadian game studio SkyBox Labs, which co-develops major games such as Halo Infinte, as the Chinese tech giant continues its aggressive international push.

SkyBox Lab will operate independently under NetEase, China’s second largest gaming company. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Over the past two years, NetEase has stepped up its efforts to expand its games internationally as China’s domestic market slows down amid tighter regulations.

While rival Tencent has been aggressive in acquiring game studios in the past, NetEase is trying to keep up with the aggressive international push.

The company last year acquired French game developer Quantic Dream, creating its first wholly owned studio in Europe. NetEase also established game studios in Japan and the United States.

It has focused on investing in or acquiring companies that have committed to strong franchises and brands. SkyBox Labs meets the criteria. The Canadian company has worked with game companies such as Xbox Game Studios and Electronic Arts.

SkyBox Labs is currently co-developing Halo Infinite and working on a project with Minecraft.

NetEase has already released mobile games based on the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises.

The company said it will support SkyBox Labs with “resources and execution capabilities, enabling it to scale faster while maintaining the quality of work SkyBox Labs is known for.”

NetEase has typically focused on mobile and PC games, but the company is also aiming to become a major player on consoles, where SkyBox Labs is a big area.

NetEase said SkyBox Labs “will continue to operate independently, working closely with existing and new partners to pursue creative opportunities and co-develop titles in the PC and console space.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/06/chinas-netease-buys-skybox-labs-gaming-studio-involved-in-halo-infinite.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos