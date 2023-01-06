NetEase Games Acquires Halo Infinite Co-Developer SkyBox Labs





Halo Infinite co-creator SkyBox Labs is now part of NetEase.

NetEase Games continues to expand its footprint in North America. The company, which has worked on games such as Xbox Game Studios, Wizards of the Coast and Electronic Arts, British He acquired his SkyBox Labs, a Columbia-based studio.

SkyBox Labs is probably best known as a support studio. Most recently, as a co-developer, he worked on Halo Infinite, as well as Fallout 76 and other projects in the Minecraft ecosystem. SkyBox Labs will continue to work with its current co-development partners and will add more in the future, according to NetEase.

With two offices in the Vancouver area and another in Victoria, the studio will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its co-founders. NetEase provides the resources and execution capabilities to enable SkyBox Labs to scale faster while maintaining the quality of work it is known for.

Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of working with beloved games such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76. We continue to grow our presence in Canada, support current and future partners, and co-develop several AAA games. SkyBox Labs co-founder Shyang Kong says he’s one of the biggest game studios in the world. We have built a team of passionate, creative and talented individuals. By joining NetEase Games, you can also accelerate your plans to pursue new creative opportunities and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and full breadth and depth. Provide NetEases services for faster expansion in Canada.

Over the last few years, NetEase has made further inroads into the West. We opened a studio in Montreal in 2019 and opened our first studio in the US last year. Also in 2022, NetEase acquired Quantic Dream, developers of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, making it its first European studio.

