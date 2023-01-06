Lenovo’s 2023 roster is all about versatility: Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop, Tab Extreme tablet and more





Lenovo has unveiled a list of devices for 2023, led by the Yoga Book 9i, which it bills as the first full-size OLED dual-screen laptop. A dual screen implementation opens up a whole new range of use cases and expands the scope of multitasking. Both displays are his OLED and are 13.3 inches in size with a 2.8K resolution. Despite its flashy specs, the laptop maintains a very slim and lightweight form factor, measuring just 0.63 inches and weighing 1.38 kg.

The Yoga Book 9i also comes with a folio stand that allows users to effectively lift both displays in the air, leaving just the Bluetooth keyboard on the table for easy typing. A detachable keyboard is paired with a smart pen stylus that can be used for even more productivity.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Of course, great hardware is nothing without the right software to back it up. The Yoga Book 9i covers that department, too, by offering smart writing and reading capabilities, among other things, in collaboration with Microsoft. With one of these, users can take notes on one screen while viewing an online class on the other.

On the entertainment side, the Yoga Book 9i features a 360-degree rotating soundbar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers. These speakers support Dolby Atmos spatial audio, so they perfectly complement the Dolby Vision HDR support on your display.

The Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099.99 and will be available from June 2023.

Lenovo Tab Extreme (Image credit: Lenovo)

Next up is Lenovo’s largest and most powerful tablet, the 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme, running Android 13 and featuring a 3K 120Hz OLED display with a 1M:1 contrast ratio. Audio is handled by four-channel JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and a battery that promises to last 12 hours.

Lenovo is now taking a big step into the hybrid lifestyle, billing your tablet as entertainment streaming to a second device you use at home or remotely, allowing you to quickly transition from recreation to productivity and vice versa. Usage scenarios require a transformable device, and the Tab Extreme happens to be thanks to the included accessories.

The tablet comes with a dual-mode stand that attaches magnetically, allowing users to use the tablet both horizontally and vertically. Then there’s the dual-hinged keyboard, which may or may not be sold with the tablet, depending on the market it’s attached to and really floating in. A storage compartment for the included Precision Pen 3 There is also

The Lenovo Tab Extreme will start at $1199.99 and will be available in late 2023.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i (Image credit: Lenovo)

Yoga AIO 9i is an all-in-one desktop computer with a 31.5-inch, 3-sided borderless, 4K 100% sRGB display in a slim frame. A metal hinge mounted on a compact ventilated base helps tilt the panel to the desired angle. The base also has a built-in wireless phone charger.

Inside is the latest Intel Core i9 processor that can be paired with an NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen desktop GPU for desktop processing of graphic design, heavy photo/video editing, and gaming. Other features include four Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and an integrated 5MP infrared (IR) webcam with smart login capabilities.

The Yoga AIO 9i will start at $1,799.99 and will be available in Q3 2023.

