CES 2023: Day Two Recap

TERRENCE O’BRIEN: CES is officially underway. The floors are open, and hordes of PR guys, journalists, and aspiring entrepreneurs are scurrying through the main arteries of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Of course, there was still plenty of news coming out of CES 2023, even before the LVCC opened today. In fact, last night Sony held a massive press conference covering everything from high-end cinema cameras to nanosatellites to video game movies. accessible controller.

The company’s Project Leonardo controller offers a variety of customizable buttons and hardware for users with limited motor skills. Like Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller, Project Leonardo reflects the growing trend in the technology industry, especially the gaming industry, to better serve people with disabilities.

However, Sony’s announcement that may have attracted the most attention is that the endlessly postponed “Gran Turismo” movie will finally be released in 2023. I’m not a big fan of racing, or games in general, but I couldn’t help but get a little excited when I saw the trailer. The camerawork in Neil Blomkamp’s movies is getting pretty intense.

And in a strange synergy, Sony has unveiled its own vehicle, the newly named Afeela Concept, born out of its partnership with Honda. Unfortunately, the first Sony Honda Mobility vehicle won’t actually be available until at least 2026, so don’t rush your wallet just yet.

AMD also made headlines last night by announcing two CPUs and one GPU. The most powerful is undoubtedly the new Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU which uses the company’s 3D v-cache technology to pack a massive 144MB of cache and reach boost speeds of 5.7 Gigahertz.

Two other AMD announcements focused on the mobile side including the first RDNA 3 GPUs for laptops and the performance-focused Ryzen HX CPU lineup. Another company that focused on raw power at CES was Razer, which unveiled two new laptop models, the Blade 16 and Blade 18. They are packed with high-end components like the Intel Core i9 HX chip and his NVIDIA top-of-the-line RTX 4090. graphics card.

But for me personally, the most interesting feature is the Blade 16’s dual-mode screen, which can run either 4K at 120 Hertz and 1,000 nits peak brightness, or Full HD plus 240 Hertz and 600 nits. important in the moment.

Razer also gave us a release date for its Edge cloud gaming handheld, which is finally landing on January 26th. Perhaps the biggest CES news dump so far is from Lenovo. It introduced two laptops, a giant tablet, an E-ink notepad, and even a Think-branded phone.

ThinkPhone finally brings some of Lenovo’s enterprise expertise to Motorola’s mobile devices, and Smart Paper tablets sync handwritten notes with voice recordings, so you can scrub through lectures and instantly find notes relevant to the moment. can be seen in

The most unique device is the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i. Sure, we’ve seen plenty of concept dual-screen his machines so far, but the 9i isn’t a pipe dream, it’s a real product coming later this year. Lenovo also bundles all the accessories you need to get the most out of the form factor, including a foldable stand, stylus and Bluetooth keyboard.

You can use the foldable as-is and pull up a virtual keyboard to the screen below, or attach a physical keyboard to the screen and use the exposed bit of the display as a touchpad or display widgets. Basically, you can even put the displays side by side or stack them to set up a portable dual-screen workstation.

Turning to the automotive world, Google is finally ready to showcase an overhauled version of Android Auto and start rolling it out to users. Speaking of maps, Google has debuted a new HD version that will be on his Polestar 3. These high-definition maps are useful in assisting pilots, and may prove essential for future autonomous driving capabilities. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when or if HD maps will come to other vehicles.

Last but not least, Stellantis has unveiled the RAM 1500 Revolution BEV concept truck. In his grand tradition of truly quirky concept cars coming to CES, the Revolution BEV features an augmented reality head-up display, a foldable steering wheel and some sort of 3D animated avatar that the driver can control. , and even follow you. Around like some kind of sad puppy if you want.

On the more practical side, it also has four-wheel steering and an 800-volt architecture that can charge up to 100 miles in just 10 minutes. Of course, you can’t actually buy the RAM 1500 Revolution BEV. It’s just a concept. But perhaps a RAM 1500 BEV loosely based on this will arrive in 2024.

Don’t worry. CES has a lot more events to come. Just started searching the floors for hidden gems. For all the details you may have missed, check out our comprehensive article on Engadget.com or our YouTube channel and stay tuned for more on CES 2023.

