Airpods, Shark, Xbox: Best Online Sales Right Now





This weekend you can find deals on Theragun Prime, discounts on Shark S3501 Steam Mop, and discounts on 3rd Generation AirPods. All of this is shown below.

$300 $199 at Best Buy

Thera body

Prime is a streamlined device that gives you everything you need and nothing you don’t. With a 2-hour battery life, customizable speed, ergonomic handle, and 4 easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is perfect for the average user. The Primes QX65 motor also features QuietForce technology for maximum confidence without racket spawning. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Prime.

$90 $60 on Amazon

Amazon

A steam mop can tackle more dirt and grime than a typical mop, disinfecting surfaces to make them visibly cleaner. This option from Shark is easy to operate with powerful steam and is currently 33% off on Amazon.

Woot for $299 $235!

Mike Andronikas/CNN

Regularly available for around $300, the Xbox Series S is a great option for gamers who don’t use native 4K and can’t get enough of a digital-only environment. It offers a great gaming experience, and currently, this budget-friendly Xbox option is just $235 at Woot in refurbished condition!

$189 $160 at Walmart

apple

We think the AirPods 3 are a great wireless headphone choice for those who want premium features at a lower cost than a pair of AirPods Pro. With robust sound, 6+ hour battery life, and resistance to water and sweat, AirPods 3 are a seamless addition to Apple’s ecosystem. You’ll see price drops during the sale, but if you’re looking for a quick solution, now’s a good time to pick up a pair.

$55 $30 on Amazon

Amazon

Our testers’ favorite nonstick pan, the T-fal Ultimate, has the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This depth can be used for a variety of applications, from standard skillet dishes such as eggs and meat to regular hot pot recipes such as rice and stews.

A set of glow-in-the-dark Magna tiles is currently just over $20 on Amazon.

From table linens to loungewear to tote bags, almost everything at Graf Lantz is 15% off through the weekend.

Save up to 50% on select bedding and bath essentials in the Archive Sale at Riley Home through January 10th.

Walgreens is offering BOGO 50% off Scott Paper Towels and Toilet Paper, so stock up now during the promotion.

Vegan nutritious is Believin mac and Goodles cheese is now 20% off with code VEGANUARY.

Take your drink anywhere with this 64 oz jug from Contigo. Now only $15.

Walmart offers the Cricut Joy Craft Machine for just $160.

These portable speakers from Ultimate Ears are compact, durable, and you can get two sets now for just $140.

Wyze currently sells a number of smart home and Google Nest bundles.

Clip The Coupon On Page To Get An Extra $3 Off This Handy Pet Hair Remover On Furniture, Bedding And More.

end of season sale

cup

The Cupe Bra promises a minimalist design, modern color scheme and seamless fit. The brand’s mission is to redefine how bras look and feel. After testing bras ourselves, we were also using these high-quality, lightweight underwear.From now until January 16th, you can save while investing in new bras and underwear. Up to 60% off underwear and free shipping on orders over $75.

end of year sale

Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, comfy loungewear or activewear that’s perfect for your workout routine, adidas has you covered. and no code is required.

winter sale

fable pet

At Underscored, we were big fans of everything Fable Pets had to offer. Pamper your pet with everything from rich dog toys to innovative accessories to design-forward crates. Order now with code WINTER20 for 20% off.

boxing day sale

Girlfriend Collective

Activewear from the Girlfriend Collective is sustainably made, sizing is inclusive, and there’s nothing you can’t go wrong with oh-so-chic? Save up to 50% on selected year-end clearances. Plus, take advantage of site-wide tiered discounts. The more money you spend, the more you save on everything from best-selling workout gear to swimwear, lounge sets and more.

Bye bye! 2022 sale

our place

Places kitchen utensils are a staple in our editors’ kitchens thanks to their non-stick versatility and gorgeous design. In this year-end sale, you can save on the beloved Always Punjasto, tableware, and more that missed the lowest prices ever.

$37 $26 at Amazon

Amazon

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just wanting to put your toes back into a workout in the new year, foam rollers like these are essential to your recovery. Accelerates healing and promotes circulation, balance, mobility and flexibility. This TriggerPoint foam roller is one of our favorite him.

$165$132 at Beast Health

nordstrom

Streamline your routine with this powerful routine, not to mention a sleek blender that handles everything from smoothies to soups to sauces. Perfect for apartment living, the compact blender looks great on any countertop and is the ideal companion for anyone looking to add some color to their everyday meals. All items are his 20% off sitewide during the New Year’s sale at Beast.

