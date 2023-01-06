Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Expected After Spring: Quo





Attendees waiting for the Apple World Wide Developers Conference to start

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset could be announced as early as spring, top Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter.

TF International’s Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo originally predicted in June that Apple would announce a mixed reality headset by the end of January. But on Thursday, a widely respected analyst believes Apple will delay “mass shipments” of its products to the second or third quarter of 2023, citing a combination of mechanical and software issues. said.

Kuo expects an announcement to be made at “a spring media event or WWDC based on current developments.” WWDC is Apple’s annual developer conference, which usually takes place in June.

When the product hits the market, it immediately begins to compete with former Facebook, Meta, which focuses on building a digital world called the Metaverse and sells its own Meta-branded virtual reality headsets.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s headset will cost between $2,000 and $3,000 and will have more than 10 cameras on the outside and inside of the device. According to Bloomberg, the mixed reality device will run on an operating system called xrOS, adapting Apple’s Messages, FaceTime, and Maps apps for mixed reality.

A WWDC announcement makes sense if you want to show off your headset with the latest software tools that developers use to build apps. WWDC is where Apple launches its annual software updates and some new features for his iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, etc., and the latest for developers to integrate apps into his Apple hardware. There are breakout sessions where you can learn how.

Kuo has previously broken the scoop on Apple product releases, including news about the size and design of the 2016 iPhone X before the product launched. Apple analysts also predicted the controversial removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 series.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

