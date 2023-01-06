Microsoft announces Windows 12 at CES 2023





Disclosure: Microsoft and AMD are clients of the author.

AMD’s keynote at CES 2023 this year was notable as AMD departed from the typical speed and feed presentations on processors and GPUs. Instead, the presentation was dominated by partners talking about what they do with AMD technology. This has allowed AMD to step out of Intel’s shadow as one of the leading companies whose partners can define the future.

AMD, of course, highlighted its technology and actively pointed out how it outperformed its competitors. What’s also interesting is that each partner seemed to know her AMD CEO, her Lisa Su, and apparently liked her. This is important in partnership and demonstrates her AMD’s unique dominance in the x86 space. (Incidentally, one interesting comment: Tesla will have AMD for in-car gaming in the future. One of the undercurrents of the show was that nearly every automaker exhibited some kind of gaming partnership, so that if the car could drive itself , suggesting that all become gamers. .)

But what really caught my eye was one of my favorite presenters, Microsoft’s Panos Panay, when asked about the future of Windows. He gave a tip that could change everything, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise when you’ve seen what’s going on with the Microsoft Surface.

Windows 12: When is AI coming?

Artificial intelligence (AI) on the desktop is slowly evolving from Microsoft’s old Clippy and Cortana efforts to something much more powerful. For example, the company has teamed up with his OpenAI to bring what many consider the most powerful chatbot, his ChatGPT, to Bing.

To do that, Microsoft needs a dedicated AI engine that keeps power requirements low and performance high. AMD’s approach to AI technology is to not create separate AI models or tie them to GPUs. Instead, it’s tied to the CPU. From a cost and execution standpoint, this is great. This approach puts the technology where the volume is (most laptops don’t have discrete GPUs) without adding another component to the build list and increasing the complexity of the device. increase. It’s always in the processor that’s part of the equation.

The use of this AI is initially intended to improve Zoom meetings by more effectively implementing creative and blurred backgrounds, and by dynamically adjusting the eyes to ensure they are always looking at the camera. (Technology, which I wanted when I was on a syndicated television show). This focus undoubtedly came from the experience of lockdowns during the pandemic and Microsoft’s aggressive use of remote options for its employees.

Panos’ comments suggest Windows 12 will be an AI powerhouse with vastly improved language capabilities (a step up from tools like ChatGPT) and changes to make Zoom calls look and sound better doing. You can imagine deep fake technology making you look younger, better, more cohesive, and more aggressive, even if it isn’t. I still want a 3D-rendered Cortana, but her avatar is likely backed by more powerful ChatGPT-like tech, and as a result, what Siri has delivered so far. A fully conversational AI that is better than

Other features like creating entire written works are more likely, but it’s more closely tied to Office, as are similar AI features like GauGan, which can do similar things in graphic arts. expected to be

Windows 12 isn’t expected until a decade from now, but the productivity features of that generation of PCs promise to be an AI powerhouse that makes what we have today look like a horseless carriage. I’m here.

This trend should start to emerge this year as AMD’s next-gen AI-enabled PCs hit the market.

