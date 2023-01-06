CES 2023: HTC Vive XR Elite is a true competitor to Meta Quest Pro





Since Meta upped the ante with the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro, a high-end version of the super-popular Meta Quest 2, many manufacturers have introduced high-end VR headsets. HTC is now in the game with the HTC Vive XR Elite, a new standalone VR headset that looks like an enhanced version of the Vive Flow headset, but with vision correction and a price tag that could justify the $1,099 price tag. Add support for those who need mixed reality mode. .

At CES 2023, we had to spend some time tinkering with HTC’s upcoming headsets and the impressive tech behind them.

Product: HTC Vive XR Elite

Availability: Available for pre-order now on HTC’s website, expected to ship in late February.

Price: $1,099

Why it matters: The HTC Vive XR Elite does a great job of blending stylish aesthetics with functionality that makes it suitable for a wider range of wearers. Software availability is to be determined, but the Vive XR Elite will allow glasses wearers to experience the headset with or without glasses, especially given that the headset features mixed reality as well as VR. It has a variety of adjustment functions that allow you to ability.

With a design that looks like an extension of the Vive Flow’s sunglasses-esque build that requires a phone to fully operate, the HTC Vive XR Elite packs a lot at a mere 625g weight. Slightly heavier than the Quest Pro, the Elites’ features certainly stand up to Metas’ premium headsets. The HTC Vive XR Elite features the Snapdragon XR 2 chipset with 12GB RAM and 120GB storage. On the other hand, VR headsets also have removable batteries with hot-swap capability so that users can continue using them. The Vive XR Elites’ battery life lasts up to 2 hours, and 30W fast charging can charge about half the battery in about 30 minutes.

The headset has an IPD (interpupillary distance) slider that allows you to customize the headset to fit your eyes, allowing you to focus on your content more than the diopter adjustment alone can give you. Users who wear glasses can remove their glasses thanks to adjustable lenses that work similarly to the familiar phoropters in the optometrist’s office. It also has a removable magnetic fabric face gasket for easy cleaning. When worn on the head, the Vive XR Elite has a wide 110-degree field of view, 4K resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Biverse

HTC wants developers to take advantage of the Vive XR Elite for mixed reality (MR) as well as VR content. This is made possible by a full-color RGB pass-through camera and hand tracking. The headset also features four wide-field cameras, 6 degrees of freedom spatial accuracy, and a depth sensor. Controller inputs are similar to the Vive Focus 3 with 6 degrees of freedom, 3 face buttons, analog sticks and trigger buttons. Other attachments are expected at launch, including a face tracking module.

HTC has announced 100 new VR and MR content for the Vive XR Elite. No date has been set yet, but the company says it should be available within the release window, so it’s possible the headset will hit the market later in the first quarter of 2023. Air Guitar, Vive XR Elite is compatible with PC VR via USB-C or wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6E. Similar to HTC Vive Flow, the user can connect the headset to his Android phone and enjoy the content from there.

HTC wants its own metaverse. ViveRSE can blur the boundaries of gaming, entertainment and productivity on the Vive XR Elite. Previously, ViveRSE is a two-floor social space where users can launch games, experience interactive paintings, hang out with friends in VR, and take advantage of virtual desktop-like setups.

It’s cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro, but the Vive XR Elite doesn’t feel that way. It looks like the perfect combination of Besides looking great, the Vive XR Elite also has very good weight distribution and fits comfortably on your head. As someone who wears glasses, being able to flip through the adjustable lens dials and see sharp image quality without glasses felt like a real advancement in technology. .

Compared to the Meta Quest Pro, the Vive XR Elite’s passthrough feature was also a little more impressive. One of the best examples of pass-through cameras is a mixed reality reaction light game similar to his HIIT workouts on FitXR. Games like Hubris have done an impressive job of showing that standalone VR rivals his PC-based VR.

It’s a bit lame at the moment, but the real potential lies in ViveRSE. ViveRSE goes beyond software hubs to give you ways to work and hang out with friends. A lot of work went into creating the avatar as well. In addition to working with Pixiv to give the avatars an anime style, virtual costumes are also created by him at ELLE Taiwan. Beyond that, it will be interesting to see how the two compare when HTC’s latest VR headset releases next month.

