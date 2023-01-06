Smart homes, health tech, and everything else we saw at CES





Michael Carroa: Great.

Julian Chokkattu: Smart.

Adrienne So: Oh my god, I won’t stand in line for a terrible coffee for 20 minutes when I have to go to a press conference. Be ready to face a crowd the minute you step out of the tower.This is a complete game changer. This was the first year I thought, “Oh, I’m a pro at this.” I am fully caffeinated and ready to go.

Michael Carroa: Is this a collapsible kettle?

Adrienne So: Yes. A collapsible silicone kettle.

Michael Carroa: Good.

Adrienne So: No, I didn’t check anything. Got it on Amazon for about $30.

Michael Carroa: Never heard of it.

Adrienne So: I know. At about an inch thick when fully compressed, he’s big enough to brew a cup of coffee in the AeroPress.

Julian Chokkattu: And do you think you brought your own ground beans?

Adrienne So: I brought filters and beans. I actually felt really bad about it. I thought I should tell everyone that there is coffee in the room. But it was like, they were here to wake me up.

Michael Carroa: A secret has come out.

Adrienne So: I know.

Michael Calore: My AeroPress Go is currently at three CESs.

Adrienne So: Mike, is your power move my power move?

Michael Carroa: Well, I mean, I passed it on. I told you unconsciously.

Adrienne So: No, I haven’t. No, it wasn’t unconscious. I think I’ve seen your 1 year buddy Kettle?

Michael Calore: No, it was the swan neck from Bonavita.

Adrienne So: Oh my god. Not at all.

Julian Chokkattu: Wait what?

Michael Calore: My temperature controlled swan neck kettle.

Julian Chokkatu: Wow.

Michael Calore: Yeah, I had to carry recording gear so I could record the podcast. I now have new recording equipment that is much smaller. We didn’t need a second suitcase so had to move the kettle. I feel like I’m drinking mediocre coffee at the coffee shop downstairs. Not a nice Bougie’s Adrian Coffee.

Adrienne So: I know. So my actual hack is that I didn’t bring the swan neck. The Huck is a collapsible travel kettle that you can put in your carry-on.

Julian Chokkattu: You think kettles should be in every hotel room, right?

Michael Calore: It should be.

Julian Chokkattu: It should be.

Adrienne So: Yes. But people just do terrible things against them or with them. Is that why they don’t have it? Don’t guess. Do not know. Do they wash underwear with them? Do not know. Now you know I’m not drinking coffee. sorry.

