Samsung and LG’s New Concept Gives Hope to Foldable Tablets





From Samsung to Oppo to Motorola, almost every major mobile phone manufacturer has released a foldable phone. Apple and Google, who haven’t yet, are rumored to be working on it.

But at CES 2023, it was the foldable tablet that piqued my curiosity. Samsung and LG, the world’s largest display makers, showcased tablet-like devices of various shapes and sizes that can bend, fold, slide and do all three.

These notions have made me wonder if foldable tablets have a real future, especially at a time when companies are struggling to sell traditional tablets. , it’s clear that companies like Samsung and LG are thinking about it.

The more I thought about it, the more it seemed like a foldable tablet would make more sense.

Samsung and LG folding concept at CES 2023

Samsung and LG both unveiled foldable display concepts at CES 2023. Many of them are in tablet-sized format. The star of the show was Samsung’s Flex Hybrid. This is a concept that must be seen to fully understand.

Samsung showcased a concept display at CES 2023.

David Katzmeyer/CNET

It closes like a notebook and opens to reveal a tablet-like screen. But what’s really cool is that you can extend the size of the screen and change the aspect ratio when unfolded. The right side of the screen slides out, expanding the display size from 10.5 inches to 12.4 inches. In a demonstration at its CES booth, Samsung showed how the display automatically adjusts to show more content when the screen is extended.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has showcased such a concept. In 2022, Samsung sported accordion-like displays and sliding screens. These designs are still present this year.

Samsung also has another idea for a Shapeshift tablet. We also showed the Flex Slideable Duet concept at CES. This is a screen that expands on either side to provide more viewing area for playing games or watching movies. According to Samsung’s press release, the display size is 13-14 inches, but it can be extended up to 17.3 inches. There’s also a version of this concept that lets you expand the screen in only one direction, which Samsung aptly calls him the Flex Slideable Solo.

LG’s 17-inch tablet-like foldable display concept.

David Katzmeyer/CNET

LG had two major foldable tablet concepts to showcase at CES. An 8-inch tablet that folds in and out, and a 17-inch device that folds in half. LG claims the 17-inch display is almost completely crease-free, and the company positions it as either a giant tablet or a more portable external monitor for laptops.

The gadget shown at CES isn’t the first foldable tablet. Lenovo has the X1 Fold and the new ThinkPad X1 Fold, and Asus has the Zenbook Fold OLED. LG’s 17-inch concept looks like it’s trying to achieve the same goals that Lenovo and Asus have already begun exploring with their devices.

The big question is whether these companies can convince consumers that foldable tablets are even useful in the first place. Samsung seems to be addressing this conundrum by developing a screen that can change shape and size to suit how the device is used. As you zoom in, you will be able to see previously invisible content. The clip above seems to show a shopping site as an example, showing more products as the screen expands.

Lenovo already has some interesting ideas on how to take advantage of the X1 Fold’s foldable screen. With the screen folded in half, Lenovo’s his Bluetooth keyboard can be placed in the bottom half of the screen, acting as a mini laptop.

And Samsung isn’t the only company experimenting with displays that can be extended by sliding or rolling. Both TCL and Motorola came up with similar concepts for their smartphone designs, but Samsung’s experience with the foldable makes it feel closer to the real thing. Samsung is also the world’s largest smartphone maker and the world’s second-largest tablet maker, so the concept looks more influential than his TCL or Motorola’s. LG no longer has a presence in the mobile industry, but it is a major display supplier and still makes its own laptops.

Foldable tablets could be better than foldable smartphones

A phone that folds in half to fit easily in your pocket is certainly convenient. But a tablet that can do the same is even better. This is mostly for the simple reason that tablets are inherently larger than most cell phones.

It has another advantage. Foldable tablets don’t face all of the same design challenges bendable phones have hitherto encountered. For example, one of my biggest complaints about the Galaxy Z Fold lineup is that it can feel awkward to use when closed. The cover screen has improved a lot since the first Galaxy Fold came out in 2019, but it still doesn’t feel like a standard non-foldable phone.

Also, the Galaxy Z Fold feels bulky when closed. Because its thickness is basically he equals two phones on top of each other. When he reviewed Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 in 2021, he struggled to find a comfortable way to hold it when taking pictures with his main camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is thicker than a regular phone.

Kevin Heinz/CNET

These drawbacks may not be as big of an issue with a foldable tablet.Unlike a mobile phone, you probably won’t be using a tablet with one hand most of the time. Even if the foldable tablet had a display on the outside, it doesn’t really matter as the device is supposed to be used unfolded. No foldable tablet I’ve seen so far doesn’t even have a cover screen.

Camera quality isn’t as important on tablets as it is on phones, except for selfie cameras for video chat. So the awkwardness I mentioned when taking pictures with the Surface Duo 2 wouldn’t happen with the foldable tablet.

Concept or not, the main attraction of foldable tablets from Samsung, LG, Lenovo, and Acer is portability. With a tablet that folds in half, it easily fits in your backpack, suitcase, or handbag on your next flight, commute, or beach trip. But mobile phones are already compact in their current form. That means the value proposition behind phones like the Galaxy Z Fold can be a little harder to sell.

As my colleague Dan Ackerman wrote when he tried Lenovo and Acer devices, that doesn’t mean foldable tablets are immune to design problems. Doing so may present a unique set of engineering challenges compared to flip phones.

Flip phones are also changing more rapidly, with market research firm IDC forecasting global shipments to grow 66.6% year-over-year in 2022. So while flip phones may have various hurdles to overcome, companies such as Samsung have been able to address them several times. A product of previous generations.

tablet needs update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Josh Goldman/CNET

In the early stages of the pandemic, tablet sales grew as people socialized, worked and went to school online. Last year, however, sales appeared to be sluggish. According to IDC, global tablet shipments in the third quarter of 2022 fell 8.8% year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of decline. That drop is largely due to economic headwinds as consumers want to spend less, the report said.

A new tablet with a shape-changing display might not be enough to change that, especially since foldable devices are usually expensive. Perhaps the biggest change in tablets since the launch of the first iPad is the move to hybrid laptop-tablet devices, a shift that began almost a decade ago with the introduction of Windows 8. Accommodate larger screens and get regular hardware upgrades.

It took years for these hybrid devices to solve the problem and become a mainstay of our lives. The case could be the same if foldable tablets become popular, mainly due to their higher prices and software challenges. is shown.

The goal of all tablets, foldable or not, is to provide a larger display for tasks where a phone may not be ideal, such as gaming, watching movies, reading, or working. So it seems like a natural evolution for Samsung to find creative ways to further extend that screen size, as it did with his Flex Hybrid’s sliding screen.

While foldable phones still feel like they’re looking for a purpose, foldable tablets may have already found one.

