Why IBM is No Longer Interested in Updating Patent Records and How to Measure Innovation in the Age of Open Source and Quantum Computing





For 29 consecutive years, IBM has led the United States in issuing patents. At its peak, in one year he filed over 10,000 U.S. patent applications for innovations ranging from ATMs to e-commerce to 2-nanometer chips to quantum computing. It’s been a great run, but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.

As part of our continuing capacity to reinvent, we have decided in 2020 not to pursue our goal of numerical patent leadership. As a result, in 2022, for the first time since 1993, he will miss IBM’s top spot on the list of companies with the most US patents.

Why, after 30 years, has there been such a drastic change? One word: Concentration.

Today, IBM is a hybrid cloud and AI company. We continue to be an intellectual property powerhouse with one of the strongest patent portfolios in the United States, but as part of our innovation strategy, our focus has meant a more selective approach to patenting. means to take We have committed more talent and resources to achieving high-quality, impactful progress in specific areas of hybrid cloud, data and AI, automation, security, semiconductors, and quantum computing. rice field.

Patents are just one measure of a company’s true innovation capacity. IBM continues to patent new technology, but patents alone are an ever more imperfect barometer.

Our long-standing commitment to research as part of our business model means we continue to create the technologies our clients and the world rely on. A deep focus is required on the most promising areas of innovation in the field. These areas are so dynamic and complex that each breakthrough requires more manpower.

This increasingly requires balancing trade secrets and patents, along with a style of R&D called open innovation, in which teams from various organizations and institutions collaborate with internal and external stakeholders. They openly share knowledge about well-defined issues and communities.

Let’s take the example of one of the most fascinating and promising technologies, quantum computing. From the outset, IBM’s work in quantum computing has been deliberately based on a blend of proprietary and open innovation. Our quantum hardware is always developed in-house and protected by trade secrets and patents. But in 2016, we decided to provide access to these pioneering quantum computers via the cloud. For the first time in history, quantum computing is no longer the domain of research scientists. Anyone with an internet connection will have access to the world’s most sophisticated quantum technology. We backed this up by open sourcing our Qiskit software, allowing developers around the world to learn how to build quantum applications.

This was literally game-changing. Today, over 1.5 million people have downloaded his Qiskit software development kit, there are over 450,000 registered IBM Quantum users, and researchers have written over 1,700 of his scientific publications using our technology. increase. Academic Working with his partners, quantum computers will be deployed in Germany and Japan, and more systems will be online in Canada, South Korea and his clinic in Cleveland, USA.

Meanwhile, the IBM Quantum Network has more than 200 members, from Boeing to HSBC to Mitsubishi Chemical, doing industry-changing research using quantum computers.

We believe that collaboration, not exclusivity, is the best way to advance technology and build the quantum industry.

This is not to say that intellectual property protection as a concept will disappear. IBM, like most companies, uses copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and patents to try to protect its innovations. You can’t innovate at scale without a thoughtful and proactive IP strategy to protect some of what you create. A balanced approach to innovation requires technical teams to focus more energy on protecting innovations and inventions on open innovation, community building, and satisfying customers through good design and user experience.

There really isn’t a simple metric that can capture the nature of innovation today. However, our experience suggests some useful goalposts in this new era.

Innovation is a combination of talents, resources, and how talents apply those resources. That may include patenting, contributing to open source, or creating entirely new markets like the work we are doing to build the quantum industry. While it cannot be quantified by patent numbers or R&D spending, progress is evident as the life-changing applications of these exciting new technologies continue to grow.

So we were betting that we needed to account for the actual impact of that technology, not just the number of issued patents in building a particular technology.

Dr. Daro Gil is SVP of IBM and Director of IBM Research.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

A must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Our new Weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/06/ibm-patent-record-how-to-measure-innovation-open-source-quantum-computing-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos