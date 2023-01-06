China’s NetEase Acquires Halo Co-Creator SkyBox Labs to Drive Global Expansion





HONG KONG (Reuters) – NetEase Inc (9999.HK) said on Friday it had acquired Canadian game studio SkyBox Labs in an effort to expand globally.

The Hangzhou-based company did not disclose the size of the deal. Founded in 2011, his SkyBox Labs has over 250 of his employees in Canada. Besides Halo Infinite and Minecraft, the company is also known as the co-developer of Fallout 76 and Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.

The move comes after NetEase acquired Quantic Dream, the French game studio behind Detroit: Become Human, in August.

After regulators tightened restrictions on China’s gaming market, the world’s largest, NetEase, like its main rival Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), which manages more than a dozen studios abroad, has aggressively We are expanding our game business overseas.

It also comes after US gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) abruptly ended its 14-year partnership with NetEase in November. NetEase became a gaming giant, having released his Blizzards games in China in the early days, but the company has rapidly expanded its game development capabilities in recent years, and now has its own in-house development. Games make up over 60% of him. of the company’s earnings.

NetEase’s global rollout will begin in earnest in 2022. In Japan, Yakuza launched Nagoshi Studios in January under the leadership of Toshihiro Nagoshi, veteran producer of his franchise. In late October, he founded GPTrack50, led by industry veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

The company launched its first US studio, Jackalope Games, in May, and opened its second Jar of Sparks three months later, led by former Halo Infinite design lead Jerry Hook.

Skybox Labs helps develop many games owned by Microsoft (MSFT.O). NetEase is Microsoft’s partner in China and publishes Minecraft for the US giant.

According to NetEase, SkyBox Labs will continue to operate independently within NetEase Games under the leadership of its three co-founders, providing a full range of game development services to current and future partners. Skybox Labs will continue to grow, retain staff and hire new employees in Canada, he added.

The company’s founder, William Ding, said last May that NetEase generates more than 10% of its quarterly gaming revenue overseas and aims to increase that to nearly 50%.

Reported by Josh Ye.Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

